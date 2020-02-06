RBar Energy First to Launch New Protein Bar Featuring Almond Protein

RBar Protein Bars are Available in 5 Bold Flavors with 10g of Almond Protein RBars are a great addition to your weekly planned meals and meal prep. RBar Logo

RBar Protein Bars are unlike any other bar you've tried. Just a few simple ingredients and protein from almonds deliver a taste and texture unlike any other.

We have been making great-tasting energy bars with 7 ingredients or fewer for over 10 years. Today, we're excited to launch our protein bars that continue our focus on simplicity and quality.” — Brian Cornelius, RBar Founder

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you're an athlete, a parent, a weekend warrior, or a hero, we created RBar to help feed your pursuits. Known for its plant-based energy bar product line, RBar is launching a new collection of plant-based protein bars in early February 2020 online and through Indiegogo . The new protein bars are driving innovation in the health food category as the first to use almond protein powder as the primary protein source. Newly available to food manufacturers, almond protein powder is an excellent alternative to the standard industry protein sources, including whey, soy, dairy, hemp, egg, and other animal protein.RBar Protein Bars deliver 10g of protein or more in each of the five new flavors, including Matcha Orange, Pomegranate, Coconut, Acai, and Honey Nut. Our first protein bar, Honey Nut with peanut protein, successfully launched a year ago, sparked the desire to seek out other nut-based protein, ultimately leading to the adoption of almond protein. By using almond protein in the latest flavors, RBar Protein Bars have a smooth, creamy texture, and avoid the off-putting sticky or chalky consistency of other protein bars. RBar Protein Bars are the perfect choice for a protein-packed breakfast, post-workout recovery, any time snacks or meal replacements. All five flavors are plant-based, paleo, non-GMO, and gluten-free with no dairy, whey, hemp, egg, or soy protein.RBar believes in helping you achieve more with less. That's why all of our products have seven all-natural ingredients or less and contain only the highest grade ingredients, natural fruits, and no artificial additives. Unlike most protein bars on the market today, RBar Protein Bars focus on simplicity to ensure the best tasting product from the fewest ingredients possible.The new RBar Protein Bars will be available in boxes of 8 for $23.95 and are now available for pre-order through the RBar website and Indiegogo. Individuals backing the Indiegogo campaign can choose from a list of perks that include discounts up to 40%. To purchase RBar's new, premium protein product line or to learn more about the brand, please visit their website: https://rbarenergy.com/ About RBarRBar Energy started in 2010 as a homemade solution for on the go nutrition as founder Brian Cornelius worked his way up the professional cycling ranks. Brian's energy bars quickly became sought after by endurance athletes and cyclists. The audience and love for RBar have grown over the years as parents, students, and working adults quickly adopted this alternative healthy snack to help them feed their pursuits.RBar believes in helping you achieve more with less. That's why every product we offer delivers more nutrition with fewer ingredients. More flavor with no artificial additives. More convenience without sacrificing your health goals. No matter what you're pursuing, RBar can help because RBar is JUST GOOD FOOD.



