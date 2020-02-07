Whimzy Tees Releases Koala-Ki Collection

Logo Koala-Ki Rashguard Koala-Ki Sweatshirt Koala-Ki Laptop Sleeve Koala-Ki Travel Mug

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACT:Anita Davenportanita@whimzytees.com650-395-7458 WHIMZY TEES RELEASES KOALA -KI COLLECTIONBrowse the new Koala-Ki collection that's exclusively available now from Whimzy Tees. Whimzy Tees founder designed the line to celebrate Australia's wildlife and the challenges it now faces.THE DEETSWhimzy Tees has released a brand-new exclusive product line: Koala-Ki. Rich with koala imagery, the line pays homage to Australia’s indigenous wildlife like the koala who have suffered so much in the wake of recent fires and tremendous habitat devastation. Whimzy Tees founder Anita Davenport encourages fashionistas to ‘celebrate the healing energy of the koala as you spread good chi.’ Koala-Ki (aka Koala Chi) items are now available on the Whimzy Tees webstore.THE REASONAnita decided to recently take time out from preparing for her RAW Artists Showcase that was held last month in San Francisco to create this line to celebrate the koala bear and all those Australian animals who have been so overwhelmingly affected by the fires that have ravished thousands upon thousands of acres. The loss of wildlife and habitat will not be a challenge that’s easily surmounted. Australia’s wildlife will likely need support for many years to come. Anita hopes to keep these Aussie creatures on everyones’ minds with her Koala-Ki line.PATTERNS & PALETTESAs you peruse the Koala-Ki collection, you’ll see the same attention to detail and quality that Whimzy Tees is known for. The line features clothing articles such as sweatshirts, traditional tees, crop tees, rashguards, and leggings. The clothing features a medley of neutral hues such as gray, black, and white; strewn against a pink background. Each article also showcases bold contrasting mosaic patterns that complement the iconic koala imagery. These items are made to order as Whimzy Tees is acutely aware of its carbon footprint and keeping it as small as possible.WILDLIFE APPRECIATIONKoala lovers will also find a range of additional collection items that include fanny packs, ceramic mugs, beach bags, laptop sleeves, and even a stainless steel travel mug. These unique items make extraordinary gifts in their own right but also because they pay tribute to Australia’s unique wildlife and one of the country’s leading animal ambassadors, the ever-charming koala bear.CHARITABLE GIVINGRemember, when you order an item from Whimzy Tees, 5% of every purchase goes to charity . At the time you place your order, you’ll be able to select from a list of current charities that Whimzy Tees is supporting like THORN that provides tools for the rescue of sex-trafficked children and RAINN which provides counseling and services to survivors of rape and incest. Send out good ki--chi with the purchase--of any item in our store.ABOUT WHIMZY TEESWhimzy Tees is an online boutique specializing in exclusive collections that include tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, rashguards and more. Whimzy Tees, known for its alluring styles, eclectic designs, and vibrant color palettes loves to push boundaries. These art-inspired garments aren’t available anywhere except on the Whimzy Tees e-commerce site. One of the hallmarks of Whimzy Tees collections is their chic coordinating colors and contrasting patterns. This allows shoppers to mix and match separate articles to create their own signature ensembles. Whimzy Tees has also recently partnered with That Hoody Shop to produce a line of hoodies and joggers for the sophisticated millennial shopper who appreciates unique and limited edition designs.THE WHIMZY TEES CUSTOMERThe independent rock star personality. The person who appreciates statement pieces that are not only uniquely colorful and patterned but tell a story--a story that resonates with you, a story you want to share. We exist for the person who doesn't dare hide their light under a bushel or shy away from attention. If you could use a little more spotlight, slip on something from Whimzy Tees and start turning heads.

