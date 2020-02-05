Pro-Israel Writer Makes Last-Ditch Appeal to Jack Dorsey to Restore Her Twitter Account

After more than five years of nearly daily posts, @ImaZionist was canceled after its author was traveling and signed in from an unusual ISP address.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pro-Israel writer Talya Rotbart, aka @ImaZionist, has issued a last-ditch open appeal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to restore her Twitter account , which was recently suspended.After more than five years of nearly daily posts, @ImaZionist was canceled after its author was traveling and signed in from an unusual ISP address. Twitter required her to verify her account via a text message to her phone. But she never received the verification text, and despite repeated tries, Twitter summarily suspended her account.This was not a matter of @ImaZionist posting content that violated Twitter’s rules. Rather, through some technical glitch, perhaps because she has an old cell phone and not a smartphone, @ImaZionist was unable to “verify” the validity of her account. Twitter did not offer her the option of verifying by email.There is also a concern that @ImaZionist may have been suspended because her account consistently posted pro-Israel content, and spoke out against anti-Semitism. Although her account had just shy of 600 followers, she was frequently retweeted by Twitter account-holders with tens of thousands of followers.Perhaps, @ImaZionist said, there is another way to appeal Twitter’s cancelation, although she doesn’t know what it is. As such, she issued this news release hoping that Mr. Dorsey or other Twitter officials would take the trouble to look into her case.“I’d ask help from anyone who shares my pro-Israel views and opposes anti-Semitism to use their influence to help me restore my Twitter account,” @ImaZionist said. Perhaps if enough people ask Twitter to reinstate @ImaZionist, it will.Talya can be reached at editor@ImaZionist.com.Being pro-Israel, Zionistic, and opposed to anti-Semitism are not valid reasons for silencing a member of the public who has never posted harassing, threatening, or misleading content.



