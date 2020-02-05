Jennifer S. Wilkov to Emcee 2020 Women In Marketing Conference in Los Angeles

Emcee of 2020 Women In Marketing Conference (Los Angeles) & #1 Best-Selling Award-Winning Author & Consultant Your Book Is Your Hook! - A Book/Film/TV Private Consultancy For Writers 2020 Women In Marketing Conference in Los Angeles CA on February 5, 2020

#1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook Jennifer S. Wilkov will emcee the 2020 Women In Marketing Conference in Los Angeles, CA.

Jennifer is a huge leader within the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her represent this conversation as our emcee at this year's 2020 Women In Marketing Conference..” — Max Bowen, Director and CEO, World Forum Disrupt

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- #1 international best-selling author & CEO of Your Book Is Your Hook ,( http://www.yourbookisyourhook.com/ ), Jennifer S. Wilkov will emcee this year’s 2020 Women In Marketing Conference at Candela La Brea on Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at 9:25am PST. Women in Marketing creates a platform for celebrating and empowering women working in marketing across different industries. Leading executives will provide insight into how they have earned their successes, the challenges they face, and the innovative processes & strategies they implement.“I’m delighted to be involved in this unique opportunity to bring together brilliant women in the field of marketing so we can all learn from one another in an elite environment. This is THE marketing conference women won’t want to miss!” said Jennifer S. Wilkov.“The event’s focus is simple: Each speaker shares their INCREDIBLE story and our community walks away inspired with actionable tactics and strategies they can implement into their own working lives,” said Max Bowen, Director and CEO, World Forum Disrupt. We are thrilled to have Jennifer on board as our emcee for the upcoming Women in Marketing Forum. Jennifer is a huge leader within the industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her represent this conversation.”The 2020 Women In Marketing Conference will feature speakers from leadership positions at top industry companies including Verizon Media, Sephora, Dolby Laboratories, Sweetgreen, Warner Records, American Honda Motor Company, Puma, Apple, Ticketmaster, Twentieth Century Fox, TED, Amazon, The Los Angeles Times, and more.For more information about the 2020 Women In Marketing Conference in Los Angeles, please refer to https://www.worldforumdisrupt.com/women-in-marketing-la-2020/ ABOUT JENNIFER S. WILKOVJennifer S. Wilkov is a #1 international best-selling award-winning author, an award-winning freelance writer, The Literary Agent Matchmaker™, and a respected book & business consultant in her business called “Your Book Is Your Hook!” She is also a popular media personality as the host and executive producer of the popular podcast show “Your Book Is Your Hook!” on C-Suite Network, a blogger for books for the Huffington Post, and a columnist for the award-winning magazine PUBLISHED.Jennifer supports first time writers and seasoned authors with the essentials to become a bestseller: a great project, a strong platform and a well-polished pitch, presentation and hook for their book. She educates and assists them with the writing, marketing and getting published processes (traditional with an agent, self-publishing and e-publishing) for their book ideas and projects as well as the building of their platform to raise their visibility to readers, the media, Hollywood and beyond. She also guides them with the steps to take their creative ideas to Hollywood film and television as well as Broadway theater. She continues to passionately teach and educate writers as a speaker at writers conferences and for groups and teaches online for writers’ resources such as Writers Digest, and others. Please refer to www.YourBookIsYourHook.com for more information.Jennifer is also the creator of The Next Bestseller™ Weekend Workshop, a safe space that provides writers with exclusive access to the dream team to help you prepare and practice your pitch BEFORE you have to talk about your project with industry professionals and others. Please refer to www.TheNextBestseller.com for more information and registration.



