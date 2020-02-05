James Russell Roofing Announces Strategic Partnership with Raise the Rank of Louisiana

James Russell Roofing

James Russell Roofing and Raise the Rank enter into a strategic partnership to help improve the client experience for roofer James Russell.

I believe so strongly in my clients experience during such an important home improvement project, that we brought on a firm just make the roofing and remodel experience as good as it possible can be” — Chris Stepp

MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES , February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Russell Roofing of Memphis Tennessee with excellence in customer experience in mind has partnered with Roofing company experts Raise the Rank in an effort to bring even better roofing client experience to the James Russell Roofing family.After many years in the roofing industry, Chris Stepp of James Russell Roofing has completed a partnership with Raise the Rank of Louisiana in an effort to raise client experience to an even higher level.“I believe so strongly in my client's experience during such an important home improvement project, that we brought on a firm just make the roofing and remodel experience as good as it possibly can be.”Raise the Rank has brought in a team to give advanced training in customer relationship management to the entire roofing team at James Russell Roofing. Raise the Rank has brought a new software system to James Russell for all roofing clients. The roofing software system alone will give the James Russell Roofing clients a new client portal so all of the roofing and home improvement project pictures along with all files like contracts and insurance documents will be accessible anytime a client needs them.James Russell Roofing is after a five-star experience for every roofing client they encounter. The effort at James Russell Roofing is a white-glove service experience. Every staff member at James Russell has the training and roofing experience to bring this first-class roofing experience to all clients. James Russell Roofing is trying to bring a different and better experience to the roofing industry.About James Russell Roofing James Russell Roofing & Restorations local roofer in Memphis TN, is a company devoted to meeting all your residential roofing needs. With many years of combined experience in Memphis, Bartlett, and Germantown Tennessee , James Russell Roofing & Restoration offers the latest innovations in the roofing industry. Our courteous staff would be happy to advise you on a solution to your current roofing needs. Chris Stepp of James Russell Roofing is trying to bring a different and better style of customer experience to the roofing industry.

James Russell Roofing Happy Client Testimonial



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.