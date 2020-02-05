LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF CALIFORNIA TO HOLD PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE AT UPCOMING STATE CONVENTION

There is a lot of important party business to attend to and the Presidential Debate will be watched throughout the county.” — Mimi Robson, Chair of the LPC

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Libertarian Party of California (LPC) 2020 Convention will be featuring a debate between Libertarian Party Presidential candidates for the 2020 election. The debate will be hosted by Andrew Heaton , Political Comedian and moderated by Matt Welch , Reason Magazine Editor-at-Large.The LPC state convention gets underway starting Friday, February 14th and ends Monday, February 17th. It will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, Los Angeles-Westside, 6161 W Centinela Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230.The Presidential candidates attending the convention will first introduce themselves in a forum that will be moderated by Daniel Fishman, Executive Director, Libertarian National Committee, https://www.lp.org/leaders-staff/dan-fishman/ . From this group, six candidates will be selected by the delegates at convention to participate in the formal debate moderated by Matt Welch. Delegates of the convention will choose their preferred candidates by casting votes using “tokens” over the course of activities on both Saturday and Sunday. The debate will take place from 7 to 9 pm on Sunday the 16th of February.Mimi Robson, Chair of the LPC said, “The 2020 Convention will certainly be something to remember! There is a lot of important party business to attend to and the Presidential Debate will be watched throughout the county.” She added, “The Libertarian Party is the fastest growing party in California, and this growth is sure to continue as we go into the elections.”There will also be a debate between candidates for Libertarian National Committee (LNC) Chair. This debate will be moderated by Jim Turney, former LNC Chair and currently includes candidates Joe Bishop-Henchman, Mike Shipley and Joshua Smith. This debate will be held from 6 to 7 pm on Saturday the 15th. The actual election for LNC Chair will be held at the 2020 National Convention May 21st to 25th in Austin, TX https://libertarianconvention.org At least 17 speakers will speak at the convention on various subjects. Routine business and elections will be held during the three-day convention. This includes the ratification of bylaw and platform changes, candidate endorsements, a number of committee elections, etc.–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. Over 19 million votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationally in the 2016 elections. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California is an affiliate of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC). www.ca.lp.org



