Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Argentina

February 4, 2020

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today after meeting with Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzmán in Rome:

“I had a productive meeting with Minister Guzmán today. The meeting was an opportunity to continue our ongoing dialogue regarding Argentina’s economic program and the IMF’s engagement and exchange views on the measures adopted by the authorities so far and their economic policies.

“As I have said before, we are aware of the difficult socio-economic situation that Argentina and its people face and we fully share President Fernández’s objective of stabilizing the economy, protecting society’s most vulnerable and ensuring more sustainable and inclusive growth. In this regard, the measures adopted thus far go in the direction of restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the poor.

“The staff mission to Buenos Aires next week will be an opportunity to deepen our dialogue regarding the economic outlook and policies and to learn more about the authorities’ strategy to address Argentina’s debt situation. My staff and I stand ready to continue to support the authorities. Our common objective is to see Argentina recover, and for growth and jobs to return for the benefit of all Argentineans.”