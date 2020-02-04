Avery + Emory Designs Releases Part II of 2020 Love Collection

Handmade druzy-style earrings offer stunning sparkle and statement with the lightweight comfort and everyday elegance Avery + Emory Designs is known for

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avery + Emory Designs is known for helping busy women show off their unique style and confidence by offering versatile, lightweight accessories that provide effortless, comfortable elegance all day and into the night. Like their renowned signature jewelry line, each product in Avery + Emory Designs’ Love Collection is individually handcrafted by designer and owner Brittany Naylor. “This is a completely new direction for us, and current customers are excited to see us apply our high standards and attention to detail to these beautiful new pieces that offer just as much sparkle and elegance as previous offerings, just in a different style.”Due to the popularity of the original Love Collection launch last month, the company is releasing additional designs in requested colors and styles to make women look and feel their best. The new designs capitalize on current fashion trends while incorporating the perfect combination of trendy, classic, bold, and subtle colors; each pair is designed to showcase the colors and fresh feel of the pride and love women want to showcase in their lives--everything from romantic love to true friendship to pride in their alma mater--with the beauty and elegance that make busy women feel ready for anything from daily wear to a night out on the town!Naylor’s new line also includes a very limited number of clip-on earrings and mommy and me sets. “This may be the part of the collection I’m most excited about! The bond between a mother and daughter is so special and for a little girl to be able to match with Mom is something that will make her so happy. I wanted to bring that joy to girls of all ages.”Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Part II of the Love Collection will be released to everyone in the online boutique shop starting Monday, February 10, 2020 at https://www.averyandemorydesigns.com Some highlights of the Love Collection include:Rose Gold Druzy-Style StudsUnique Earring Holder Frames and Shadow BoxesValentine’s Day Bundle of three Valentine’s-inspired designsSpring Bundle of three bright spring-inspired designsSchool Spirit Bundles; a variety of common school colorsIndividual pairs in a variety of amazing colorsFor more information about the Love Collection or for an interview with Brittany, please write to hello@averyandemorydesigns.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.Avery + Emory Designs can also be found on the following social media platforms:About Avery + Emory DesignsBrittany Naylor started designing earrings after seeing a need for comfortable, stylish, and affordable statement earrings that don’t weigh down women’s ears. She wanted to provide beautiful accessories that inspire confidence at a more affordable price. After months of creating earrings by hand, garnering a loyal online and local following, and supporting local non-profits, Avery + Emory Designs' products have gained renown and high praise amongst busy women who value both fashion and frugality.



