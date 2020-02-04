Dr. Ghobad Heidari Speaks at 2019 Intellectual Property Law Conference

The event took place on October 18, with Dr. Ghobad Heidari speaking on the necessary expertise from multiple disciplines for proper patent valuation.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHB Intellect president and founder, Dr. Ghobad Heidari, presented at the 2019 Intellectual Property Law Conference. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. He gave a presentation entitled, “Patent Valuation: A Multi Disciplined Process.” The patent valuation presentation highlighted just how important patent valuation truly is to businesses that own intellectual property. Dr. Heidari also discussed how patent valuation needs to be approached and what the various areas of technology, intellectual property, finance, and market.The Intellectual Property Law Conference was hosted at the William S Boyd School of Law. The event was organized by the Intellectual Property Law Section of the Nevada State bar. The State Bar of Nevada’s mission is to “govern the lgal profession, to serve our members, and to protect the public interest.” Dr. Heidari was an invited speaker at the conference.About Dr. Ghobad HeidariDr. Heidari is a 28-year veteran of the high-tech industry. He is the named inventor on over 30 granted patents. He is a prolific IP analyst, IP strategist, and expert witness. In fact, IAM Strategy 300 has named Dr. Heidari as a Leading IP Strategist for the past 3 consecutive years. He founded GHB intellect over 12 years ago and helped it grow to a world-class IP consulting firm.About GHB IntellectA full-service IP consulting firm, GHB Intellect has a cadre of 500 technologists and specialists to assist in its efforts to provide high-quality, high-tech intellectual property services to in-house attorneys, law firm attorneys, and other intellectual property professionals around the globe. GHB Intellect harnesses it's top-notch technical, financial, and IP expertise along with its extensive engineering/scientific and industry resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to its clients. GHB Intellect has been providing litigation support and technical expertise since 2007 with a project management approach to ensure quality, consistency, and reliability on each project.GHB Intellect also provides IP valuation and monetization services, enabling its clients to realize significant ROI. GHB Intellect is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit its website at GHBintellect.com Twitter page at @GHB_Intellect , or Linkedin page at @GHBintellect



