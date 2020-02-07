Volkswagen Creates Robot To Automatically Charge Cars Robot Can Be Summoned Via App

COLUMBUS , OH, USA, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Tinsley - Marketing Directorltinsley@byersauto.com(614) 418-6392Volkswagen Creates Robot To Automatically Charge CarsRobot Can Be Summoned Via AppColumbus, OH: Volkswagen has made a unique innovation that could potentially change the way electric car owners handle their vehicles. This option is a robot that helps charge electric cars without a need for any added work.The way this robot, with a distinctly cute look, works is that you use a smartphone app to charge various vehicles in a single parking garage. The robot attaches a mobile battery pack to different cars, then retrieves the pack before it is fully charged.Right now, the robot and battery pack are in a vision prototype stage. Each pack holds around25 kWh, and can top off the battery at a 50 kW rate. In a statement, Mark Möller, the head of Development at Volkswagen Group Components, explained what a “visionary prototype” entailed. “It’s a visionary prototype, which can be made into reality quite quickly, if the general conditions are right.”While there aren’t any finalized dates for this concept to become a reality, the key benefits here are that it could signal an end for dedicated parking spaces with car chargers. Möller also mentioned that this makes nearly every car park around electric-friendly without needing to put in additional infrastructure changes.A representative of Byers Volkswagen added, “Volkswagen is always at the forefront when it comes to providing unique options for customers, as well as being a trendsetter in the overall car industry. We are happy to provide a full range of Volkswagen options, features, and services for our customer base.”About Byers Volkswagen: Byers Volkswagen is a Columbus, OH-based dealership specializing in Volkswagen cars. Present for over 120 years in the area, they are proud to offer a full selection of vehicles for customers to purchase. Used vehicles are also available, as well as the service center to help drivers with their upkeep.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.