Porsche Shines In Weak Year For Industry

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Tinsley - Marketing Directorltinsley@byersauto.com(614) 418-6392Porsche Shines In Weak Year For IndustryGreater Trends Fail To Hurt SalesColumbus, OH: While many carmakers are struggling with lower sales, Porsche is going in exactly the opposite direction. Not only are there global records for deliveries at 280,000 cars last year, but the company is also bullish on its 2020 growth.Porsche suspects that consumer interest in the Macan and Cayenne SUVs are primary drivers for the success, and this will continue with the first all-electric model for the carmaker. The Porsche Taycan is set to debut later in 2020.The Porsche Sales Head added that the company was “optimistic that we can sustain the high demand in 2020.” Success of the costly move to enter electric vehicles is going to be essential, particularly as emission regulations grow more strict in key markets. Last year, sales grew 8% in both China and the U.S., the two largest markets for Porsche vehicles. In Germany, sales grew by 15%.After the Taycan rolls out, future plans include adding a spacious take on the vehicle, called the Cross Turismo. This is expected to be released around the end of 2020. Because electric cars are less profitable than combustion-engine cars, the ideal figure they wish to hit is around a 15% return on sales.In a statement, a representative of Byers Porsche remarked, “The ability of Porsche sales to stand steady amid a lot of mitigating factors is a testament to the quality of the cars, as well as the dedicated Porsche buyers that are excited to see the latest offerings. We look forward to supplying the latest Porsche models and features in the future.”About Byers Porsche: Byers Porsche services the Columbus, OH area with a wide selection of new and used Porsche vehicles. Along with this, drivers can expect the top service to guide them to their purchases, along with a service center and a wide span of financing options.



