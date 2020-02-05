Volkswagen Says Goodbye To Beetle In Animated Short

Volkswagen Says Goodbye To Beetle In Animated ShortPays Tribute To One Of Carmaker’s Iconic Vehicles

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Tinsley - Marketing Directorltinsley@byersauto.com(614) 418-6392Volkswagen Says Goodbye To Beetle In Animated ShortPays Tribute To One Of Carmaker’s Iconic VehiclesColumbus, OH: Last July marked the official end of production for the VW Beetle, with the last model going off the assembly line. Volkswagen paid tribute to the model with an emotional animated short, played during ABC’s New Year’s Celebration going into 2020. The short is called “The Last Model.”The short follows the story of a young boy and major milestones throughout his life, beginning with his father bringing a Beetle home for the first time, to the boy owning the Beetle as he learns to drive and goes on dates. The short then shows the boy transitioning into adulthood, having a family, and watching the family grow before he becomes a senior, watching the Beetle fly away. Appropriately, the short uses a version of the Beatles’ “Let it Be” from the Pro Musica Youth Chorus. The short is concluded by converting the original “Think Small” Beetle campaign slogan into the new “Drive Bigger.”Technically, the Beetle that people recall from Herbie the Love Bug ended production in 2003. There was also a final update in 2011, which kept the traditional rounded roof, but opted for a more coupe-style design.Last year, when production ended, Scott Keogh, President and CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America, explained that “While its time has come, the role it has played in the evolution of our brand will be forever cherished.”In a statement, a representative of Byers Imports added, “The VW Beetle has always been a signature option on our Volkswagen lots, and is one of the notable imports in terms of any vehicle. We understand that not every vehicle lasts forever, though, and are excited to offer our customers the latest Volkswagen models and features.”About Byers Imports: Byers Imports is part of a 120-year old dealership group servicing the Columbus, OH area. This particular dealership specialized in luxury vehicles, complete with pre-owned options to fit any needs/budget. Along with this, there is a service center on the premises for any repairs or procedures you need completed on your vehicle.



