XFC IS BACK

Announcing the relaunch of Xtreme Fighting Championship, financed by parent company Duke Mountain Resources, Inc. (Ticker: DKMR)

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR ) is extremely excited and proud to announce its latest investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts as the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.(“ XFC ”). XFC is a premier international mixed martial arts (“ MMA ”) organization based in Destin Florida, with offices throughout the United States and South America.Chairmen & CEO, Steve Smith, is excited to get the fighters back into the Hexagon. “We have been working with XFC and our management team to bring our fighters back into the cage for a while now, offering XFC events that have been embraced worldwide. I am excited to announce that we are bringing the XFC back this year!. While the business model and leadership team will provide the product in the Hexagon expected by our fans, we have made many strategic changes that have created a new vision and stability for XFC that will enable the organization to rise to the pinnacle of combat sports.”DKMR is the lead investor in XFC and has been working for the past two years to bring XFC events back into the stadium spotlight. Management has agreed that XFC’s first event will take place in the third quarter of 2020. XFC showcases both male and female fighters, advocates the development of young MMA fighters, and produces stadium fight cards in various locations in the United States, Europe and South AmericaThe organization’s first stadium event was called XFC 1: Dynamite and was staged at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa, Florida on November 11, 2007. The show officially drew over 11,000 MMA fans, tripling the former record for attendance at an MMA event in the state of Florida. With the merger of XFC International in 2014, the organization has produced 44 high level broadcasted events to date, as well as dozens of content driven specialty events.President and COO Myron Molotky provided insight for the relaunch: “XFC became an international success based on discovering the next generation of talent in the industry. Everything is earned inside the Hexagon. We attribute the growth and success of XFC to providing a platform for the fighters that is supported by the fans globally. XFC is a fighter first organization, and it shows when the cage doors close to the crowning of our new XFC Champions.”XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net and will be announcing new partners in the coming weeks. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.



