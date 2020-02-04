Steve’s Classic Car Repair Earns the Trust of Boulder County, CO Drivers

Steve Powers offers over 50 years of classic car care experience through his Steve’s Classic Car Repair, serving Longmont and Boulder County, CO.

LONGMONT, CO, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve’s Classic Car Repair Earns the Trust of Boulder County, CO DriversSteve Powers offers over 50 years of classic car care experience through his Steve’s Classic Car Repair, serving Longmont and Boulder County, CO. Car and truck owners enjoy quality local service and peace of mind.We don't build hot rods or muscle cars. We just make them more fun to drive!When classic car, muscle car or hot rod owners put many happy hours into restoring and caring for their vehicles, they want only the very best when it comes to maintenance and repair work. Steve’s Classic Car Repair, part of Steve’s Automotive , in Longmont, CO, wants Boulder County area car enthusiasts to know about its full range of classic car automotive services. Steve Powers has been repairing and maintaining classic cars and hot rods for over 50 years. Owners of cars from every era depend on Steve’s Classic Car Repair for its expertise and experience. Steve Powers has earned a top reputation in the community and especially in local car club circles. His classic car repair team offers all of these maintenance and repair services:● Pre-Purchase Inspections● Safety Checks● Preventative Maintenance● Tune-Ups● Engine and Transmissions● Brake Systems● Front End and Alignment Work● Cooling and Heating Systems● Complete and Repair Wiring● Carburetor Work and Clutch Repair● And much, much more!Experienced Technicians Provide Peace of MindSometimes classic car owners look for garages that can handle the specialized care their car needs, and discover that the technicians don’t know how to work on their vehicle. Classic car owners, muscle car owners and drivers of hot rods and other distinctive automobiles are encouraged to take advantage of all of Steve’s Classic Car Repair’s services. They can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having Steve Powers and his ASE Certified team care for their cherished vehicles.When it comes to maintaining and repairing classic cars and trucks, only the most experienced technicians will be acquainted with the specific problems that certain makes and models have. At Steve’s Classic Car Repair, Steve and the team are well-versed in these areas of specialization. There’s little that surprises them, with their decades of experience.The Local Classic Car Repair ExpertsSteve’s Classic Car Repair knows that bringing a beloved car to an auto technician is a matter of trust. Steve Powers provides more than the requested car care or repairs. He and his team keep in touch with their customers, alerting them to when it’s time for important maintenance services. It’s all part of the service, which involves building a relationship with customers so they can continue to enjoy their classic vehicles long into the future.For more information on Steve’s Classic Car Repair, and all of the services offered by Steve’s Automotive, please contact:Steve's Powerssteve@steves-alignment.com(303) 682-9015About Steve’s AutomotiveSteve’s Automotive offers full service auto repair that the people of Longmont, CO, can rely on. Its ASE-certified technicians can perform everything from tune-ups to complicated transmission and engine work. Steve’s Automotive works on both domestic and import vehicles; including cars, SUVs, trucks and vans. Steve’s Classic Car Repair is a part of the business; offering decades of experience maintaining and repairing classic cars and trucks. No matter what vehicle a customer brings to Steve’s Automotive, its team of trained professionals can handle the job. Steve’s Automotive’s many loyal customers keep coming back for the excellent maintenance and repair work as well as the superb customer service.



