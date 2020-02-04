Xpect Solutions Provides General & Robotic Automation for Manufacturing

Xpect Solutions, a U.S. automation company based in Longmont, Colorado.

LONGMONT, CO, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpect Solutions Provides General & Robotic Automation for ManufacturingXpect Solutions, a U.S. automation company based in Longmont, Colorado, offers both general and robotic automation services for the manufacturing industry.The factory industrial automation industry depends on efficient engineering and cutting-edge solutions for every manufacturing need. Xpect Solutions provides engineering design services that range from full project integration to engineering design with the creativity, precision, dedication, and individual attention needed for every project. The Longmont-based company also offers both general and robotic automation services depending on an industry’s needs.General Automation ServicesXpect Solutions provides general automation services and is sometimes referred to as a General Automation Integrator, meaning they specialize in the following:● Automated assembly, automated testing, and automated inspection● Material handling, material transfers, and material packaging● Robotic assembly cells, robotic palletizers, and robotic packagingThe company offers years of experience providing the industry with the turnkey development of factory automation systems.Robotic Automation ServicesXpect Solutions also provides robotic automation services. Many companies throughout the United States are reevaluating their manufacturing processes due to the boom of the robotic industry and affordable robot prices. Xpect Solutions offers robotic automation that can help lower cycle times and reduce labor content. Their turnkey integrated solutions are based on different types of robotic arms from manufacturers including FANUC, RETHINK ROBOTICS, UNIVERSAL ROBOTS, and EPSON.Robotic arms could be suitable for specific applications as they can cover various ranges of capacities. The industrial automation company will work with customers to ensure that the robotic solution is implemented successfully, on time, and within a set budget. The robotic systems are marketed as incredibly user-friendly to allow workers to easily operate the system without extensive training or programming knowledge.Why Companies Might Choose to Automate with Robotics from Xpect SolutionsSome of the biggest reasons manufacturing industries are beginning to automate with robotic solutions are that they reduce production and labor costs while saving time.Companies across the country are choosing Xpect Solutions because they do the following:● Assist in choosing the right robot● Answer questions about the right end of arm tooling● Assist in selecting the right safety guarding● Help obtain the right software and design to achieve promised efficiency and ROI● Help find the right systems integrationXpect Solutions is a popular source for general automation and complete robotic solutions across the manufacturing industry in the United States. Interested customers can contact them for a free quote.Walter Papierskiwaltp@xpect-solutions.com720-652-0744About Xpect SolutionsXpect Solutions is located in the heart of Longmont, Colorado, and provides factory automation systems, design, engineering, and manufacturing of investment grade custom automation equipment. Their central location allows the organization to supply and service equipment throughout the United States. Xpect Solutions is dedicated to quality workmanship and customer relationships. They will work with each customer to find the right automation solutions for their needs and budget. Beyond general and robotic automation services, the company provides custom electrical UL508A Enclosed and Open Industrial Control Panels as well as Lid Closing Machines. They serve a variety of industries with Industrial Machinery Process Control Panels, VFD Drive Control Panels and Systems, Fountain Controls, Marijuana Industrial Control Panels, Oil and Gas Pipeline Control Systems and more.



