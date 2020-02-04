Flottman Company Inc. receives Women Owned Business Certification

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) officially recognizes Flottman Company and their new female ownership structure with certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio / Crestview Hills, Kentucky, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flottman Company Incorporated is one of the nation’s largest providers of printed and folded miniature outserts, content leaflets and information for use inserts, primarily for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Flottman Company has continuously served as a trailblazer in both the pharmaceutical and commercial printing fields over the past 99 years. Majority owner Sue Steller and co-owner Peter Flottman are third-generation family leadership. For the first time in the company’s history, the change in ownership balance enables Flottman Company to qualify for women-owned business status. As of January 2020, Flottman Company received official certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the country’s leading advocate of women-owned businesses, naming Flottman Company a certified women-owned business.

“We are thrilled and honored to officially be designated as a Women‘s Business Enterprise,” stated Sue Flottman Steller, President and matriarch of Flottman Company. “…this distinction will provide us increase opportunities to extend our offerings and services. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their business partnerships can now utilize Flottman Company to fulfill those diversity requirements.”

WBENC's world-class certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations that require supplier diversify. These companies represent America's most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and other entities. WBENC is also an approved Third Party Certifier for the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and the Federal Contracting Program. WBENC’s national standardized certification is not awarded lightly and represents the culmination of a meticulous review process, site visits, interviews and record reviews. The in-depth process is designed to fully confirm that the honored business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

Flottman Company can now be counted amongst the ranks of women-owned businesses, which account for more than one-third of all private enterprises in the United States, employ well over eight million people and generate revenues greater than $1.4 trillion.

The official distinction as a women-owned business enables partnering industries to diversify their vendor support chain by working with certified women-owned firms like Flottman Company. WBENC believes this diversity promotes innovation, opens doors and creates partnerships that fuel our economy, acknowledging that diverse vendor relations are just smart business .

