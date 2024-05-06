Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. Announces Finalization of Corporate Name Change and New Ticker Symbol

Company completes its transition to a new corporate identity showcasing its strategic shift into extreme live sports and entertainment marketing

DETROIT, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) (the “Company” or “Xtreme One”) is proud to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has completed its review of the Company’s Notice of Corporate Action for the change of name and ticker symbol pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490. The change of the Company’s name to Xtreme One Entertainment reflects the shift in its strategic focus.



The Company’s stock ticker symbol on OTC Markets will change from CGRW to XONI, with trading under the new ticker symbol scheduled to begin at the open of trading on May 7, 2024.

“We are excited to officially complete our name change to Xtreme One Entertainment with our shares to begin trading under our new ticker symbol,” commented Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We believe that this new corporate branding accurately reflects the Company’s strategic shift into extreme live sports and entertainment marketing, and we look forward to delivering for our fans and shareholders in the year to come.”

Xtreme One recently executed its first event that marked a successful return of the XFC mixed martial arts brand on April 12 in Lakeland, Florida. The Company’s next XFC branded event will mark a return to Detroit for XFC Grand Prix II, a live event on May 31, 2024, coinciding with the opening day of the Detroit Grand Prix. Tickets for XFC Grand Prix II are on sale at XFCFight.com or at the Detroit Masonic Temple box office.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC) is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company’s business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company’s sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company’s business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

