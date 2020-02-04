TALENTLAUNCH WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2020 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentLaunch, a nationwide network of independently-operated staffing and recruitment firms, announced today that they have won multiple Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates across their network. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated’s ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. We are proud to announce the following winners:

Best of Staffing Client Awards:

Alliance Industrial Solutions

Alliance Search Solutions (Diamond Award Winner)

Alliance Solutions Group

Bonney Staffing

Selectemp

Stivers Staffing

The McIntyre Group

Best of Staffing Talent Awards:

Alliance Search Solutions (Diamond Award Winner)

Alliance Solutions Group

Bonney Staffing

Stivers Staffing

The McIntyre Group

In addition, our network has the following highlights:

The TalentLaunch Network received a combined Net Promoter® Score of 62.1% from their clients, more than 31 times the industry’s average of -2% in 2019.

The TalentLaunch Network received a combined Net Promoter® Score of 47.6% from their candidates, more than 1.5 times the industry’s average of 24% in 2018.

“Our network works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to have them recognized for their efforts in this way across our entire network. We have well-known, iconic brands in staffing delivering wonderful service to our talent and clients and this is a testament to their dedication. ” Founder and CEO, Aaron Grossman said.

“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!”

About TalentLaunch Network

TalentLaunch is a nationwide network of independently-operated staffing and recruitment firms. Our firms have deep roots in their communities and are focused on meeting companies’ talent demands by leveraging best-in-class tools & resources to elevate the overall experience. We are committed to a common purpose — the power of potential. For more information, visit us at https://mytalentlaunch.com

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.



