EDRM Announces South Africa’s LexTrado as Newest Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that LexTrado, trail-blazers in South Africa who provide e-discovery consulting and services as EDRM’s newest “Preserver” partner, is signing a 3-year commitment.

Among the opportunities and resources available to LexTrado and other EDRM partners are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events as well as the ability to share their services and product offerings to enhance brand awareness in a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable multidisciplinary professionals who enhance e-discovery, privacy and security as well as the frameworks, processes and standards of information governance.

“LexTrado is evangelizing e-discovery in South Africa,” said Mary Mack, EDRM’s CEO and chief legal technologist. “EDRM is proud to have LexTrado’s support and commits to making introductions to global resources and expertise to support their mission.”

This partnership gives LexTrado access to EDRM’s community, which is 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers.

“As a leading legal process outsourcing (LPO) and legal process management (LPM) services provider in Africa, LexTrado is excited in partnering with EDRM and broadening our global reach,” said Ilse Grobler, chief administrative officer, general counsel and advocate of the High Court of South Africa at LexTrado.

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, EDRM creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test data sets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing, and it has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve their practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About LexTrado

LexTrado is an independent firm specialising in e-discovery services, hosting of sensitive data in encrypted and highly secure environment, hosting of ICT systems for companies in business rescue or under liquidation for financial wind-up and digital escrow services. Having more than 10 years’ experience in the Computer forensic field and identifying various additional services that support the legal processes involved in various areas of litigation, a need was identified to incorporate LexTrado EDS (Pty)Ltd to follow international trends in litigation where electronic data is concerned. Due to the increase in data used by individuals and companies alike, communication mainly by way of e mail and constant innovation in the IT field, litigants require more than just standard IT support. Learn more about LexTrado today at LexTrado.com



