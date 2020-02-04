Recruitment Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Recruitment Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Recruitment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recruitment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Recruitment is the process of attracting, screening, and selecting a qualified person (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening. The global recruitment/staffing industry comprises of recruitment or employment agencies providing for services of recruiting staff/employees for various business enterprises in different sectors. Such companies hire these employment agencies to recruit personnel to carry out their business operations. The recruitment market can be segmented into temporary and permanent staffing markets on the basis of job duration.

The temporary staffing market is cyclical in nature and establishes high correlation with the global GDP. Permanent staffing market also maintains a positive relation with economic conditions. Both permanent and temporary staffing markets have a positive relation with the deregulation of labor market. The staffing market varies considerably from one country to another with the U.S., Japan and the UK showing the highest degree of fragmentation. North America represented the single largest market measured in terms of revenues followed by Japan, the UK, France and Germany.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Adecco

Randstad

Manpower Group

Recruit

Allegis Group

ADP

CIIC

Hays

Kelly Services

Robert Half

Mercer

Aon Hewitt

Temp Holding, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Recruitment.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Recruitment is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Recruitment Market is segmented into Traditional Recruitment, Digital Recruitment and other

Based on application, the Recruitment Market is segmented into Recruitment of Permanent Staffing, Recruitment of Temporary Staffing and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Recruitment in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Recruitment Market Manufacturers

Recruitment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Recruitment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

