SAILROCK RESORT ADDS TWO-BEDROOM VILLAS TO SOUTH CAICOS LANDSCAPE

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An award-winning luxury resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands has added two new villa homes to its Caribbean landscape.Recently awarded the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards, Sailrock Resort in South Caicos has unveiled a two-bedroom Skyridge Villa and a two-bedroom Oceanfront Reef Villa, both measuring about 3,000 square feet, in the stunning Peninsula Villa neighborhood.Set in a neighboring 770-acre Peninsula Villa enclave with an ecological focus and full access to the resort amenities, the Skyridge Villa is the closest private Peninsula Villa to the Sailrock Resort facilities, located less than a half mile away from the main resort and perched some 60 feet above sea level. Offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caicos Bank, the villa, which accommodates up to six guests, features two master suites with king beds, desks, sliding glass doors and a private infinity pool and terrace. En suite bathrooms feature double vanities and outdoor garden showers, and each Peninsula Villa comes with a compact car as well a mobile phone for guest use during their stay.One bathroom is equipped with an oversized soaking tub, while the other has a walk-in shower. With complimentary Wi-Fi, a fully equipped kitchen and an in-unit washer/dryer, the Skyridge Villa has an open plan great room with exposed vaulted ceilings. This spacious living area has a fully equipped kitchen, dining area and living area with two comfortable sofa sleepers. A full wall of sliding glass doors open to the private infinity pool and terrace with views in all directions. All rooms have individually controlled air conditioning and flat-screen TVs. The large shaded pergola on the pool terrace has a roll-down vertical shade and comfortable lounge furniture.The two-bedroom Oceanfront Reef Villa, located 1.2 miles away from the resort, is positioned directly on an elevated oceanfront site in the Sailrock Peninsula neighborhood with spanning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Part of a low-density and naturally preserved community, the villa features two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, open great room with a chef's kitchen and dining area, outdoor shaded dining area, large sun terrace with multiple lounging areas and an infinity-edge pool. Each bedroom has an outdoor garden shower and large sliding glass doors that open to the outdoor terrace.Guests of the Peninsula Villas are extended full access to the resort's amenities such as secluded beaches, large infinity pool, spa cabanas, fitness facility, fresh market and fine dining options at the Great House Restaurant & Bar and The Cove Restaurant + Beach Bar.There are 35 tastefully designed suites and villas spanning both the resort area and the Peninsula neighborhood as well as the Great House. The resort area itself is spread over 52 hilltop and oceanfront acres, allowing guests to find their own private slice of South Caicos whether in a Beachfront Villa or a Ridgetop Suite.Sailrock's Warm Winter Getaway Sale offers 40 percent off the Peninsula Villas, with discounted rates starting at US$1,509 per night.Sailrock's flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term lets through the resort's rental program.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com , email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and CaicosSailrock Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, World of Hyatt and Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Hotels, Spas and Villas, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to one of the five largest coral reefs and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort offers guests a one-of-a-kind vacation experience that focuses on service, exclusivity and relaxation centered around its unique out-island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa Cabanas. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious experience, and Sailrock Living, for discerning travelers desiring to own real estate in this island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com ENDS



