Porsche Ventures invests in software start-up Nitrobox
Hamburg-based company concludes financing round in the single-digit million range
Stuttgart/Hamburg
. The software start-up Nitrobox GmbH has concluded a financing round in the single-digit million euro range: The “NeueCapital Partners” fund from Silicon Valley and
The Nitrobox platform enables international corporations to handle financial processes via a central solution and to control them in a flexible way – from modelling the business model to digital payments, billing, account receivables management and compliance. This enables customers to bring new digital products and services to market quickly, while reducing their process costs.
Automated processing and billing of mobility services
The company intends to use the funds from the financing round primarily to further expand its market position in Germany and to prepare for its entry to the US market. “With NeueCapital Partners and
Nitrobox serves the needs of companies from a variety of industries. In the field of mobility, Nitrobox is already working with several car manufacturers, including
“Together with Nitrobox we are developing the necessary financial architecture to offer various billing models for
2/4/2020
