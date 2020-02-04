LEADING VILLA RENTAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION FOR THEIR DESIGNATED BARBADOS BRAND - VILLAS BARBADOS

Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Barbados Beach Luxury Beach Front Villa Barbados Seaclusion Villa Barbados

Significant expansion for Villas Barbados announced today

Barbados is one of the premier tourist destinations in the world and we are delighted with the expansion for Villas Barbados” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional villas, the world’s leading luxury vacation rental company, has announced a significant expansion for their designated Barbados Brand, Villas Barbados. Villas Barbados has added 50 additional super-luxury properties to its portfolio and plans on adding a further 50 in the next two months. Each of the properties featured on their site has undergone a vigorous and demanding inspection process which ensures the company only provides the best-vetted vacation rentals on the island of Barbados. Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said "Barbados is one of the premier tourist destinations in the world and we are delighted with the expansion for Villas Barbados"

Exceptional Villas is well known for providing the best customer service which is reflected in the fact that they are the number one company on Trust Pilot in the “Vacation Home Rental Agency” category and number 3 in the “Vacation Rental” category. They operate the same service orientated philosophy for Villas Barbados.

Barbados has always been very popular with the company’s clients and for a good reason. The island is of course stunningly beautiful with some of the Caribbean’s best beaches. It has a great selection of luxury villas and hotels as well as some of the best beachfront restaurants in the world. For those that like to be active on vacation, there is plenty to do, including a large variety of watersports, professional tennis facilities, horse riding, world-class golf courses, polo and hiking. Barbados has a fascinating colonial history to explore as well as an authentic Caribbean culture. Above all, Barbados has a reputation for being one of the safest islands in the Caribbean.

All clients booking with Villas Barbados will also be able to avail of the companies 5-star concierge department. Once the villa is selected and booked, the concierge team will ensure that every detail of a client’s vacation is thought of and booked in advance of their arrival in Barbados. The service includes everything from ground transportation, car hire, restaurant reservations, boat charter, golf tee times and excursion recommendations. Once the client arrives in Barbados, a local point of contact is allocated to them to organize and confirm any additional concierge requirements.

Most of the villas in the Villas Barbados program have their location on the very exclusive and fashionable west coast of the island. The west coast of Barbados is where all the best beaches are located as well as the best rentals properties, restaurants and golf courses. Villas Barbados does, however, have some attractive options on the south and East Coasts of the island also.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



