CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet Partners with South Richmond Rotary for Corvette Raffle

CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet Partners with South Richmond Rotary to provide a annual charity raffle to benefit local and international charities.

CHESTER, VA, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet Partners with South Richmond Rotary for Corvette RaffleThis Richmond area Chevrolet dealership teamed up with South Richmond Rotary to provide a 2020 Corvette for the annual charity raffle to benefit local and international charities.The annual Corvette Raffle is held every year by the South Richmond Rotary. This popular event offers the chance to win a $65,000 credit to build a brand new 2020 Corvette, or towards any other Chevrolet at CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet or even towards other New cars or SUVs that CMA’s Colonial group offers in Richmond. 1,600 tickets are being sold for $100 a piece up until the drawing on March 14th, 2020. Tickets can be bought online or through a South Richmond Rotarian.Proceeds of this year’s charity event benefit various charities that serve the Richmond community including the following:● Conexus Vision - Helps protect education through healthy vision with free vision screenings, free eyewear, and follow up exams.● Operation Healing Forces - Helps members of the Special Operation Forces and their spouses heal from their time overseas.● Veterans and Athletes United - Helps veterans and their families with programs, adaptive sports, job networking, and more.For Rules and Regulations go to www.southrichmondrotary.com or contact CMA’s Colonial Chevrolet to learn more about options for building the new mid-engine Corvette using the credit from the raffle.Contact CMA’s Colonial ChevroletJay Burchelljburchell@cmacars.com804-318-5011About CMA’s Colonial ChevroletCMA's Colonial Chevrolet is part of the larger Carter Myers Automotive family. This dealership serves Richmond and Chester drivers with a wide selection of new and used inventory, expert Chevrolet service, affordable financing options, and special discounts for military, police, fire & rescue, teachers, doctors, and nurses. The annual Corvette Raffle is just one way this dealership supports non-profits and community organizations.About South Richmond RotarySouth Richmond Rotarians put on events and fundraisers to help serve the Richmond community. They host the Corvette Raffle, Casino Night, Dog Bowl, and more popular events in the community to put “Service Above Self.” Learn more about the Rotarians and their annual Corvette Raffle on their website.



