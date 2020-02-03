THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2020

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Following one-minute speeches, the House will recess to allow for a security sweep of the House Chamber prior to the President’s State of the Union address. The House will meet again at approximately 8:35 p.m. in a joint session with the Senate for the purposes of receiving an address from the President of the United States. Members are requested to be on the Floor and seated no later than 8:25 p.m. **Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Tuesday. First votes of the week are expected on Wednesday, February 5th at approximately 4:45 p.m.



