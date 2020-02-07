Tech Trends Poised To Change Senior Living New Innovations Applicable Both For Independent And Assisted Living Scenarios

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, USA, February 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catherine A. Blonigen763.252.9283Cblonig1@fairview.orgTech Trends Poised To Change Senior LivingNew Innovations Applicable Both For Independent And Assisted Living ScenariosSt. Louis Park, MN: Senior living community TowerLight Senior Living recently shared their thoughts about some of the new tech innovations that are changing the way senior living is currently working. There are a lot of new options, so here’s a look at some of the standouts.● Medical alert systems: Chances are that these have already appeared in some capacity around different communities, but innovations allow for hands-free contact for emergency services, as well as motion detection. Jewelry, smartwatch, and smartphone integration are also a possibility.● Telemedicine: For seniors with mobility limitations, telemedicine allows a way to contact their preferred medical professionals for consultation and other services. It also allows for a more comprehensive take than simply sharing details over the phone. Wearable monitors and medical alert tech allows for more accessible information.● Artificial intelligence: Voice-activated home assistants are a key example of AI tech helping seniors stay more independent in a variety of settings, as well as better automating certain tasks.● Medical software: Electronic medical records are the replacement of the classic paper records, and make it far easier for caretakers and medical professionals to collaborate on patient treatment.A representative of TowerLight Senior Living offered the following statement: “TowerLight Senior Living and the entire Ebenezer family are dedicated to providing the top service and care for all of our clients. Taking advantage of innovation to simplify tasks for our staff and better support our clientele is a key part of that. We are always looking for new methods to implement in our communities, and will continue to do that moving forward.”About TowerLight Senior Living: TowerLight Senior Living is a senior living community in St. Louis Park, MN. Only 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, Towerlight has a great combination of independent living, assisted living, and memory care to cater to the needs of many seniors. TowerLight Senior Living is managed by Ebenezer, Minnesota’s largest senior living operator.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.