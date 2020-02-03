Lake Elmo, MN: Arbor Glen Senior Living is one of the many senior living communities that is trying to ride the wave of sustainability.

Senior Living Facilities Strive Towards Sustainability

Lake Elmo, MN: Arbor Glen Senior Living is one of the many senior living communities that is trying to ride the wave of sustainability. With climate change and carbon footprints becoming a hot-button topic worldwide, across all industries. The world of senior care is no different, and here are some of the major priorities different communities are focusing on.

Cutting down on energy usage: This can be accomplished through a variety of different methods, from temperature control to smart use of ambient lighting. These practices also help senior care in other ways, like minimizing fall risk and increasing resident comfort.

Reducing water usage: This is also quite important in terms of sustainability. One of the best steps you can take is using effective landscaping across the grounds. This helps quite a bit in terms of beautifying while also getting rid of more water-hungry plants.

Seeking LEED Certification: From a business perspective, this probably requires the most work, but also gives the highest reward. LEED certification is a tangible sign you are meeting current energy efficiency standards, helping your advertising for possible clients.

A representative of Arbor Glen Senior Living made the following statement:

"Our work and our communities are designed to develop in a variety of different ways. We're mainly focused on providing the top service and care possible for our clients, but it's also a goal for us to try and work towards other benchmarks as well. Creating sustainable developments and buildings is a major part of this. Not only does it allow us to cut down on energy expenditures, but appeal to clientele who see that as a priority."

About Arbor Glen Senior Living: Arbor Glen Senior Living is a specialized senior living community in Lake Elmo, MN. The community offers a unique set of services to help seniors maintain their independence while still getting the support they need. Assisted living and memory care are also available for those that need additional support. Arbor Glen Senior Living is managed by Ebenezer, Minnesota's largest senior-living operator.



