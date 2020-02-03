Harbor Access and Sustain Advisors Form Strategic Alliance

DARIEN, CT, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Access and Sustain Advisors Form Strategic AllianceHarbor Access LLC, an investor relations and investor access firm, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic alliance with Sustain Advisors LLC. This alliance, effective immediately, allows us to provide our clients with a wider array of services which now includes environmental, social, and governance ( ESG ) advisory services.“While institutional investors rely increasingly on screening investments using ESG metrics, the need for companies to incorporate these metrics into their financial reporting is becoming crucial,” said Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner of Harbor Access LLC. “We believe it is imperative that our clients are supported in using ESG metrics which is why this strategic alliance is so attractive.” ESG investing techniques are being combined with traditional stock analysis to provide investors with a more in-depth picture of an investment opportunity. More and more, ESG policies and procedures are being factored into investment decisions as investors are now more conscious of which companies, from an environmental, social, and governance perspective, merit their investment dollars.Sustain Advisors LLC is leading the way in guiding companies through their ESG analysis and reporting, providing Harbor Access clients a cost-effective strategic advantage within their IR programs. “With ESG analysis and reporting standards rapidly evolving, this alliance will ensure our clients are at the forefront. We want investors to be fully aware of the hard work, dedication, and stewardship of our corporate clients as they strive to contribute to a more sustainable global economy,” added Shedd Glassmeyer, founder of Sustain Advisors.About Harbor Access LLCHarbor Access LLC is a cutting-edge investor relations and investor access firm advising micro to mega market cap companies. With a collective 75+ years of direct capital market experience, the Harbor Access team develops or improves upon capital market communications plans to optimize visibility within the North American equity markets. Other investor relations services include research, strategy, targeting, negotiation, training, and support. Headquartered in Darien, CT with a satellite office in Toronto, ON, Harbor Access LLC serves both U.S. and non-U.S. companies.For more information, please visit our website at HarborAccessLLC.com.For information on Sustain Advisors, please visit its website at SustainAdvisors.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.