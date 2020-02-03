TicketBust Warns Drivers of the New California Cell Phone Law

TicketBust ticket fighting service

On January 1st, 2020, a new California cell phone law went into effect that will create harsher punishments for drivers caught using their phones on the road.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to make roadways safer and deter drivers from using their phones, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 47 that would penalize drivers with a fine and a point on their driving record if they receive multiple distracted driving violations. The bill passed unanimously in both the Senate and Assembly and will start being enforced on July 1, 2021.Previously, a distracted driving violation did not put a point on your driving record. However, this new distracted driving law says violations that occur on or after July 1, 2021, the DMV will add one point to driver’s record if the violation was within 36 months of a previous distracted driving infraction. These stiffer penalties could create huge financial burdens for California drivers.Why Does California DMV Points Matter?The point system is a way for California authorities to monitor drivers. But these points can be costly and stay on your record for 39 months (3 years, 3 months). Unless a more serious moving violation like a DUI. That is on your record for 10-13 years.So here are the two main reasons why California DMV points matter.The first is that points affect car insurance rates. Insurance premiums increase when points are on your driving record. The average increase is $160 per year for the next three years. This is on top of the hefty fine for the traffic ticket.The second reason is multiple points on record could mean revoked driving privileges and/or driver’s license suspended. Drivers who accumulate four penalty points in 12 months, six in 24 months, or eight in 36 months will have their driver’s license taken away for an extended period of time. There are even harsher penalties for beginner drivers. A minor’s license can be suspended if they receive 3 points within the first year.How To Avoid A Point On Your Driving RecordTo avoid a point on your driving record, TicketBust.com recommends fighting any cell phone violation you receive with a Trial by Written Declaration , which is a way to fight a traffic ticket without going to court.About Ticketbust.comTicketbust.com, founded in 2004 by Steven F. Miller, has assisted tens of thousands of drivers with preparing and filing the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss California traffic tickets. Ticketbust.com was originally created to alleviate the tedious and time-consuming process of attempting to contest a traffic ticket by creating a more automated and user-friendly web-based service for California drivers to submit their traffic ticket information and process the necessary documents.TicketBust.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 850-8038 or Steve@TicketBust.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at https://www.ticketbust.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.