HELTUN First to Achieve Z-Wave Plus v2 Certification for Two Thermostats

First Z-Wave products with Z-Wave Plus v2 Certification: HELTUN thermostats to be closely followed by 5 on-wall touch panels & 2 in-wall relay-switches

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HELTUN , Inc., is pleased to announce that the HELTUN HE-HT01 Heating Thermostat and HE-FT01 Fan Coil Thermostat are the first thermostats to achieve Z-Wave Plusv2 Certification using the Z-Wave 700 platform. These HELTUN thermostats have passed rigorous interoperability tests to ensure they integrate seamlessly within the Z-Wave ecosystem.Both thermostats are the first devices using the 700 platform that are certified for all available Z-Wave frequencies for all regions. They act as network range extenders to other Z-Wave devices in the home and have advanced zero-cross technology, multiple sensors (light, temperature, humidity), energy monitoring, and programmable comfort control. And at only 9mm in depth, these stylish thermostats are ‘impossibly thin’ on the wall and are available in 30 different colour combinations to complement any decor.March delivery pre-orders are now being taken from resellers for all nine new HELTUN products. Resellers interested in carrying the HELTUN range can contact the company and receive product information here: https://www.heltun.com/reseller “We delayed development of our next generation products specifically to gain the advanced capabilities of the new Z-Wave 700 platform such as 100 meter range, incredibly low power consumption, and many other smart features,” said Ashot Mashuryan, CEO of HELTUN, Inc., “The improved experience for end-users and competitive edge over other connected products was well worth the wait.”Z-Wave Plusis a certification program for devices taking advantage of the Z-Wave 700 hardware platform. All Z-Wave Plus products are fully backward compatible with existing versions of Z-Wave, and fully interoperable between brands, as are all certified Z-Wave products. The latest Z-Wave Plus v2 certification delivers a significantly improved consumer experience by mandating the inclusion of SmartStart, a setup feature that brings true plug and play to the consumer smart home, in addition to other features.“We are thrilled to welcome HELTUN into the growing Z-Wave certified product ecosystem,” said Mitchell Klein, Executive Director of Z-Wave Alliance . “As the first member company to achieve Z-Wave Plus v2 Certification, they’re leading the charge as an example of the technical benefits that come from certifying with Z-Wave in its latest iteration. We hope that HELTUN’s certification announcement will inspire all current and future members to join in certifying their devices with Z-Wave Plus v2.”For more information on HELTUN, Inc., please visit: www.heltun.com For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit www.z-wavealliance.org . Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About HELTUN, Inc.Founded in 2014, HELTUN first redefined home comfort control with connected devices engineered for many different types of heating and air conditioning units while providing uncompromising style and user experience. The company next launched a new concept in on-wall home control interfaces. HELTUN is a member of the Z-Wave Alliance and currently distributes its products across 16 countries in the EU and Russian Federation. In 2018 the company incorporated in the United States and now has a presence in Silicon Valley in addition to hardware design, software development, and manufacturing facilities located in Armenia.HELTUN Press Contact: Peter Radsliff +1 (415) 850-1971 or peter.radsliff@heltun.comAbout Z-WaveZ-Wavetechnology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 3,200 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.Z-Waveis a registered trademark of Silicon Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.About the Z-Wave AllianceFormed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of over 700 leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless smart home products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, Ring, Silicon Labs, SmartThings, and Vivint Smart Home. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.Z-Wave Press Contact: Caster Communications, Inc. at +1401.792.7080zwave@castercomm.comFor digital images log on to www.castercomm.com



