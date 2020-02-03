Applications for the Germinators Face-Off Startup Pitch Competition Now Open

Rewarding Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Sectors: $10,000 Grand Prize

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY: For the second edition of the French-American Chamber of Commerce’s (FACC) largest competition of the year, startups are invited to apply for the ultimate pitch night and networking event on June 29, 2020. From edible bugs to carbon offset consulting, urban gardens and millennial-friendly caviar, past applicants have been incredibly diverse in their focus and products.Submissions will be reviewed by a jury of experts from D’Artagnan gourmet foods, Selavi global marketing agency, Eutopia venture capital fund, Maison Kayser bakery, Mom Group (Materne) consumer goods, Wineberry importers and La Compagnie boutique airline.Ten finalists will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and engage with attendees during the networking portion of the event before taking the stage for a 5-minute pitch followed by jury Q&A. Over 100 guests, including VCs and industry leaders, will attend the pitch night to be held at a top NYC venue.The Grand Prize: $10,000 in cash, one year of FACC membership, 10 days of CoWork credits and mentoring from C-suite executives.Eligibility Details & Apply: https://www.faccnyc.org/germinators-pitch-contest Application Deadline: April 17thFinalists will be notified by May 1stPitch Night: June 29th, NYCAbout the FACC:Founded in 1896, the FACC is the most important private organization for promoting trade and investment between the USA and France. With 4,000 members across the country, the FACC provides networking and professional development through corporate events, international career development programs and commercial services.Press & sponsorship inquiries:Katelyn Heath, Senior Communications Associate212-867-3596kheath@faccnyc.orgApplication inquiries:Florence Cheiron, Member Relations Associate(212) 867-0484fcheiron@faccnyc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.