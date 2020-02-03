Maps.com Creates New Digital Story Map about Amelia Earhart for International Map Day 2020

Custom Maps from Maps.com Help Travelers and Organizations Map their Stories

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maps.com , delivering printed and custom maps for people and businesses around the world, is celebrating International Map Day today by honoring aviation trailblazer Amelia Earhart. The company has created a special commemorative digital story map, an educational Lesson Map™, and a printable story map that elucidates Earhart’s last flight. The complimentary maps and resources are available at www.maps.com/international-map-day “International Map Day celebrates the adventurers, the explorers, and those who have helped define our world and beyond, through the visually powerful lens of maps,” said John Glanville, CEO and president of Maps.com. “At Maps.com we honor the spirit and legacy of Amelia Earhart--who inspires us to explore, understand, and potentially redefine our impact on the world today and over time.”Maps.com helps everyday explorers map their journeys of growth and discovery. With maps from Maps.com, people, businesses, and organizations can create custom maps to visually tell their stories, speak to their trajectory in history, and show their progress based on geographic representation—supported by digital augmentation.Mapping the Journey Offers New Perspectives“We enjoy helping people gain an understanding of maps and geography as a way to inspire big picture thinking,” added Glanville. “Geography and maps offer an exciting way to expand knowledge, spark curiosity, and inspire insights--all while gaining a deeper appreciation of what it takes to explore uncharted territories—as epitomized by Ms. Earhart.”Maps.com chose to focus on Earhart as an aviation pioneer and an inspiration for gender equality—all in the pursuit of exploration and discovery. She helped make flying familiar and exciting for the masses in the 1930s. She was the first woman, and the second person ever, to fly solo across the Atlantic. In 1937, she premiered a flight from the Red Sea to India, as she attempted to circumnavigate the world around the equator. Much more about Earhart’s journey is captured in the special complimentary resources available from Maps.com.Individuals, travelers, geographers, educators, and map enthusiasts are among Maps.com clients. “The sky is the limit at Maps.com,” added Glanville. “We offer a variety of maps, custom maps, globes, and atlases to inspire curiosity and feed the travel bug and wanderlust in us all.”About Maps.com:Maps.com is a leading provider of mapping products and solutions to business, education, and consumer markets. Founded in 1991 as Magellan Geographix, Maps.com serves industries as diverse as travel, real estate, media, government, logistics & analytics, education, non-profits, and more. Integrating best-of-class service with leading technology in geographic information systems, Maps.com provides solutions that change our customers' perspectives on geography and their world.



