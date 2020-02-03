Chimpion Token (BNANA) Listed on Turkish Cryptocurrency Exchange Sistemkoin

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22, 2020, Chimpion ’s Chimpion Token (BNANA) was officially listed on Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Sistemkoin . The listing allows users to trade lira (Turkey’s national currency) for BNANA, which introduces Chimpion and its coin to the Eastern European market. Due to Turkey’s recent push to adopt digital assets (which goes as far as developing their own cryptocurrency that will be ready to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2020), Eastern Europe is seen as a key market for cryptocurrency growth, making this a significant step for Chimpion.Chimpion Token (BNANA) powers Chimpion’s crypto e-commerce ecosystem, acting as an incentive to onboard merchants and as a form of currency for customers of said partnered merchants. The coin can be bought or traded on exchanges such as Sistemkoin, and earned as a reward for purchasing products from Chimpion merchants such as Mahone’s Wallpaper Shop and BCD Bazaar, which in 2019 became one of the world’s first e-commerce stores to accept cryptocurrency exclusively.Sistemkoin is one of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, with a 30 day trading volume (transactions) of around $23 billion (USD) this past month. Through Sistemkoin, users can exchange or lend a wide range of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP). Sistemkoin is an international market which places emphasis on international trade through support in various languages, free access blogs and community engagement competitions.After successfully launching their free access e-commerce platform in early 2019, Chimpion continues to connect merchants and customers who desire the many advantages of crypto e-commerce, such as improved search engine optimization (SEO) for merchants and access to exclusive worldwide vendors for customers. With Chimpion Token (BNANA)’s official listing on Sistemkoin, the crypto e-commerce pioneer is another step closer to achieving their goal of drastically improving the ways in which value is exchanged through the widespread adoption of crypto e-commerce.About ChimpionChimpion is a cryptocurrency e-commerce platform that enables any merchant to begin accepting cryptocurrency payments online. By holding Chimpion Token (BNANA), merchants can gain access to Chimpion’s robust crypto e-commerce platform for free, without needing to pay a monthly subscription fee. Chimpion was developed using technology from Shopping Cart Elite and Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) and combines comprehensive e-commerce features with convenient payment processing.Chimpion’s primary goal is to drive the adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment solution by operating a rich e-commerce platform centered around digital assets. New startups and established merchants alike can become part of Chimpion’s vast network to take advantage of its fast and affordable transactions and user-friendly infrastructure.About SistemkoinSistemkoin is a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange, launched in January 2018 with the goal of introducing the Eastern European market to blockchain-based currency. According to CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, Sistemkoin’s 30 day trade volume (transactions) of around $23 billion (USD) makes it the 20th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Currently supporting Turkish Lira (TRY), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) trading pairs, Sistemkoin allows for the trade of approximately 140 digital assets across 350 active verified markets. Being an international exchange, Sistemkoin offers 24/7 support in various languages and a free access blog where users are encouraged to connect and learn. The community aspect is further strengthened by seasonal Sistemkoin Trade Competitions. All users are welcome to participate and earn cash prizes for achieving the highest trade volume during a given period of time.



