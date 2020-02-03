The Ghana High Commissioner Speaks at the International Conference of Members of the Bar, 2020, Punjab - India.

H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, Esq presents Honorable Justice Shri Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India and other dignitaries, mementos from Ghana. H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, Esq , and dignitaries and members of the Bar Council of Punjab H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, Esq , Mr. Harpreet Brar, Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Mr. Harpreet Sandhu senior member Bar Council of Punjab

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Harpreet Brar, Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and Mr. Harpreet Sandhu, senior member, welcomed H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Yaw Oquaye, Esq. as their Special Guest of Honor to a two-day International Conference at Punjab University, Chandigarh, to honor the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism in India. The conference was inaugurated by Honorable Justice Shri Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India.Present at the occasion were dignitaries from around the world with speakers including the Honorable Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Honorable Justice P.P. Surasena, Judge, Supreme Court of Sri Lanka; Honorable Justice Rinzin Penjor, Judge, Supreme Court of Bhutan; Honorable Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, High Court of Punjab and Haryana; Hon'ble Justice Cheema Grubb, Judge, Royal Court of Justice of England and Wales; Mr. Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman Bar Council of India; among others.Ghana's High Commissioner H.E. Dr. Michael Oquaye, Esq in his remark, greeted the members of the Bar, and the Legal Fraternity, and expressed his excitement to be part of the 'family' recounting his experiences as a practicing lawyer before he became the High Commissioner of Ghana to India. He also expressed his gratitude to be part of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's extensive philosophy, which is based on the Rule of Law."We are here to talk about peace, social justice, equity, and the environment," he said. These are the exact tenants of the man who foundered Sikhism Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs, which are based on love, equality, fraternity, and virtue. He traveled to far off places to spread the message of 'one God' and that God constitutes the eternal truth, and he resides in his creations.H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Oquaye, Esq. urged the audience to practice equality and social justice in all aspects of their lives. Those are the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Ji, he said. He urged the leaders of the conference and young people to walk and talk the talk of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to make this world a more reliable and more satisfying place. "We must forget our differences in religious doctrine and racism build up each other in love and harmony. He also advocated respect for women, which is one of the teachings of the Guru.The High Commissioner went on to say that Africa, the second-largest continent, plays a pivotal role in every sense, and the conference wouldn't be truly represented and international without the presence of Africa and particularly Ghana.H.E. Dr. Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, Esq took the opportunity to present Honorable Justice Shri Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India and other dignitaries, mementos from Ghana.The Ghana High Commissioner was accompanied by Mr. Yaw Kwakye.



