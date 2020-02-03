LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Azam Nizamuddin Announces His Candidacy for DuPage County Circuit Judge in the 2020 Election for the Judge Patrick O’Shea Vacancy

Azam Nizamuddin, an experienced attorney and a proud local Democrat, has announced his candidacy for the Circuit Court of DuPage County Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

With over 20 years of diverse legal experience practicing in large and small law firm environments, as well as serving as General Counsel for a financial firm, Azam Nizamuddin has acquired wide ranging legal expertise making him a highly-qualified candidate for Circuit Judge in DuPage County. Formerly, Azam held the position of Editor-in-Chief of the DuPage County Bar Association Journal. Further, Azam is current Chair of the Civil Law Section of the DuPage County Bar Association. Azam’s investment in service to DuPage County’s legal system was recognized when Azam received the DuPage County Bar Association’s Directors Award.

Azam Nizamuddin uniquely appreciates the need for more diversity and inclusion in the DuPage County Judiciary. Azam laid out the foundation for how he intends to approach his duties as judge, “I believe that judges should be independent and impartial to all citizens regardless of their background, economic or political power in order to impart justice.” He went on to say, “additionally, maintaining public trust in our legal system requires that judges conduct themselves to the highest standards of personal character and integrity.“

Team Azam is confident that Azam Nizamuddin’s vision, proven legal experience, and dedication to building bridges across all communities makes him the best candidate to for DuPage County Circuit Judge in the coming 2020 Election. If you would like to be part of Team Azam or attend a campaign event, you can find additional information on the campaign’s website: www.azamforjudge.com. Primary Election Day is Tuesday March 17th, 2020, with early voting commencing on Feb 6th, 2020. -end-



