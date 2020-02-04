HouseMaster Home Inspections of Vancouver Island Receives Prestigious President’s Club Award

Patrick receives his award from HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn

Local home inspection business owner in Vancouver Island recognized for his achievements and business growth

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, CANADA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise company in North America, recognized HouseMaster of Vancouver Island for its commitment to exceeding customer expectations and expanding business at HouseMaster’s annual conference in Boulder, Colorado, this November. Local owner Patrick Preston received the President’s Club award for the first time, marking a milestone for his franchise location.“My team and I have put a tremendous amount of energy and dedication into making last year our best yet, and this recognition from HouseMaster validates all that we’ve done to grow and provide home inspections across Vancouver Island and neighboring communities,” said Preston. “This award means a lot to us and we are grateful for the continual support from the HouseMaster team and our fellow franchise owners across the U.S. and Canada.”HouseMaster has been locally owned and proudly serving Vancouver Island with over 18,000 quality home inspections since 2001. Preston is an NIBI-certified inspector and also trained on inspector mold and indoor air quality, along with inspecting wood stoves. Additionally, he’s a Level I Thermographer.HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn and the corporate team hosted the conference and event, honoring the success of franchise owners over the past year and celebrating their lasting impact on the home inspection industry. Many of the HouseMaster owners that serve over 325 locations across the United States and Canada gathered in Colorado for the annual gathering.This was a very special conference for the HouseMaster family as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary of franchising this year. HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.“Every year we take advantage of this opportunity to recognize some of HouseMaster’s top performers — owners who take a great deal of pride in mastering their business through our system,” Kuhn said. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement alongside Patrick and his team. They embody what makes our franchise family so very special.”To connect with HouseMaster Vancouver Island directly, call (509) 927-8510 or email housemaster1@comcast.net.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.