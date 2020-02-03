Raleigh-Durham North Carolina HouseMaster Home Inspections Owner Receive Prestigious Century Club Award

Garrett receives his award from HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn

Garrett Daly of Raleigh, NC, recognized for his achievements and business growth

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise company in North America, recognizes Raleigh-Durham owner Garrett Daly for his commitment to expanding his business and exceeding yearly growth goals. Garrett received the HouseMaster Century Club award for completing 100 home inspections during a single month for the first time. He was presented the award at HouseMaster’s annual conference in Boulder, Colorado.“I am proud of our achievements and grateful for the continual support and commitment I receive,” Garrett Daly said. “I am incredibly fortunate to be a part of a franchise system that walks with me every step of the way.”Since launching in 2014, he has grown his home inspection business serving the Raleigh-Durham area, providing thousands of home inspections along the way and wowing customers with HouseMaster’s customer service, receiving an average 4.8 out of 5 review from more than 450 customers.HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn and the corporate team hosted the conference and event, honoring the success of franchise owners over the past year and celebrating their lasting impact on the home inspection industry. Many of the HouseMaster owners that serve over 325 locations across the United States and Canada gathered in Colorado for the annual gathering.This was a very special conference for the HouseMaster family as the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary of franchising this year. HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.“Our annual gathering gives us the opportunity to recognize some of HouseMaster’s top performers — owners who take a great deal of pride in mastering their business through our system,” Kuhn said. “We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Garrett, a franchise owner who embodies what makes our franchise family so very special.”To connect with Garrett directly, call (919) 670-1607 or email garrett.daly@housemaster.com.###About HouseMaster:Founded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



