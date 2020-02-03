EDRM Announces Cellebrite as Newest Global Partner

EDRM Logo Cellebrite

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Cellebrite, the global leader in Digital Intelligence Solutions for law enforcement, government and the enterprise market, as the newest “Preserver”-level partner, signing a three-year agreement.

This partnership grants Cellebrite access to the EDRM community of e-discovery and legal professionals, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers. Cellebrite will work with other EDRM participants to jointly develop vital frameworks and standards to guide the adoption and use of e-discovery technologies in the industry. The company will contribute directly to this community by sharing its service and product offerings knowledge via webinars, podcasts, blogs, white papers, datasheets, and educational tools.

Cellebrite will also be participating on EDRM’s Advisory Council, contributing to issues such as the consent-based gathering of digital data, data privacy, compliance and regulatory issues and other industry-related topics.

“Cellebrite is the go-to company to recover evidence from mobile devices, call data records, and other challenging data sources,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “The EDRM global community is grateful for their multi-year commitment for education and support and we are thrilled to partner with them. We look forward to continuing the momentum of digital transformation in the fields of e-discovery and legal professionals.”

“We are proud to join the ranks of EDRM’s global community of leaders and experts in e-discovery, privacy and security to help shape the legal profession’s technological evolution,” said Mark Gambill, CMO of Cellebrite. “This partnership is key to expanding our reach to the global community of Digital Intelligence experts and be part of defining best practices and creating industry standards, governance frameworks, processes and standards for e-discovery and digital forensics.”

Cellebrite’s market-leading all-in-one Digital Intelligence Solutions give public and private businesses a unified platform with access to all aspects of a digital investigation, generating critical insights in a controlled and coordinated fashion while accelerating the investigative process. This includes providing complete coverage of digital data collection tools and sources such as mobile devices, computers, cloud data and call data records with unified analysis and review capabilities to generate a complete intelligence picture. It also means offering a broad array of field acquisition capabilities including consent-based evidence collection, along with an integrated solution set that provides access, insight and evidence management to facilitate and control large-scale deployments and orchestrate the entire digital intelligence operation.



About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite is the global leader of Digital Intelligence solutions for the law enforcement, government and enterprise market. Cellebrite delivers an extensive suite of innovative software solutions and analytic tools designed to accelerate digital investigations and address the growing complexity of handling crime and security challenges in the digital era. Cellebrite’s commitment to helping its partners create a safer world is delivered through Cellebrite’s solutions and tools which are entrusted by thousands of leading agencies in more than 150 countries www.cellebrite.com.





