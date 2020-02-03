Future of Mining returns to Sydney with new perspectives essential to mining industry growth and stability in Australia

A strategic panel discussion a the Future of Mining Australia Conference Future of Mining Australia Conference 23-24 March 2020

A strategic conference agenda that will deliver a wide range of content spanning the entire mining life cycle that reflects the needs of the industry.

The agenda is shaped around the opportunities, challenges and new developments within Exploration, Mine Development, Processing, Sustainability, Connectivity/Digitisation and Leadership” — Laurence Allen, Event Marketing Manager

SYDNEY , NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Mining Australia conference will build on its two previous years, taking place Sofitel Sydney Wentworth from 23-24 March, with a strategic agenda delivering a wide range of content spanning the entire mining life cycle that reflects the needs of the industry.The key speakers on the agenda so far include:Jake Klein, Executive Chairman, Evolution Mining; Michelle Ash, CEO – GEOVIA Division, Dassault Systemes and Chair, Global Mining Guidelines Group, Gerard Barron, CEO & Chairman, DeepGreen Metals Inc; Nneoma Nwogu, Senior Counsel, The World Bank Group; Matthew Johnson, Partner, Global Head of Mining, Hogan Lovells; Jon Wylie, President Global Natural Resources Proudfoot; Lesley A Warren, Claudette Mackay-Lassonde Chair in Mineral Engineering, Director, Lassonde Institute of Mining University of Toronto; Ben Adair, CEO, CRC ORE and Thomas Schröder, Head of Climate Action, South PoleThe agenda is shaped around the opportunities, challenges and new developments within Exploration, Mine Development, Processing, Sustainability, Connectivity/Digitisation and Leadership with topic areas including:• Changing with the times: Where is mining lagging, and leading the 21st century industry charge to be relevant, responsive, sustainable and valuable?• Defining industry’s climate change action through the lens of the circular economy: How is the industry reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using more energy-efficient technology, improving waste management and becoming a bigger part of solutions rather than being a perceived problem?• Empowering women in mining: Achieving the right mix of skills, ethnicity, gender and generations offering a plethora of benefits to help deal with the rapidly evolving challenges facing the industry• Achieving mining operational excellence with Artificial Intelligence: Exploring the use of Machine Learning and Deep Learning in mine developmentThe conference is well supported with partnering solution providers including Dassault Systemes, Business France, Proudfoot, Telstra, Fluor, MMD, Motion Metrics, VEGA, AspenTech, Conveyor Manufacturers Australia, Honeywell, iVolve, Chesterton, LASE, Uptake, Petra and Unearthed.For those who are interested in discussing new ideas, concepts and strategies; the Future of Mining Australia 2020 is a great opportunity for those conversations and connections.For more information on the conference, visit https://australia.future-of-mining.com/ For all the latest conference updates, follow on LinkedIn and Twitter using the hashtags #FutureofMining and #FOMSydney

