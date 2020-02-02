Comfort Keepers in Katy, TX answers the question: What are caregiver duties by providing a listing of the duties of an in home senior caregiver.

If you are like most people living in the area around Katy, Tx you most likely have dedicated a major part of your life to helping others like your children. Just like parenting not all in home senior cargivers provide the same services.

So you are probably wondering what are in home caregivers duties are available in the Katy area.

Care Giver Duties:



Meal preparation and cooking

Performing light housekeeping

Transporting clients to and from appointments and social events

Running errands

Helping with bathing, dressing, and hygiene

Reminding the client to take their medication on time

Helping with feeding and other everyday tasks



Tracking your client’s condition and reporting changes to your supervisor

Providing live-in or overnight care (shift differential provided)

Assisting with Alzheimer’s or dementia care

Offering respite care to relieve family caregivers

Conversation and companionship

While this list is not the same for all in home care or senior care caregivers and their agencies, it covers the most obvious caregiver duties.

For more than 20 years, Comfort Keepers® has been dedicated to providing the highest quality in-home care to those who need a hand with daily life and activities. Comfort Keepers® caregivers travel to client homes to help seniors achieve a greater quality of life through care, companionship and moments of joy whether big or small.

If you need help or are just looking for answers to questions about in home senior care, contact the experts at Comfort Keepers Katy, Tx by calling (281) 223-1169.



