Personal Injury Attorney Philadelphia PA: Questions to Ask Before Hiring

If you are injured due to the negligence or intentional act of another party, you may be entitled to be compensated. Insurance companies may make it difficult for you after an accident or injury. Some insurance companies work hard to avoid paying legitimate claims for damages. Hiring an experienced personal injury attorney Philadelphia PA is essential. The attorney that you chose to represent you should be someone you can trust that should be more than capable of achieving a successful outcome on your behalf.

Finding a personal injury attorney you trust and have confidence in can be a challenge. Take advantage of the free consultation offered by attorneys until you have found the attorney that gives you confidence that he or she will get the job done. Interview the attorney and ask questions to help you decide who will be your attorney, the attorney best suited to help you win your personal injury claim.

What experience does the lawyer have with personal injury law?

An attorney may have years of legal experience but unless he or she is a personal injury attorney that fights for their clients every day you may want to avoid them. You want and need a seasoned, experienced personal injury lawyer that will win your case. Your personal injury lawyer Philadelphia PA may help you recover damages or even get you punitive damages that other attorneys may not realize are available for your case. Some lawyers will take any type of case.

You need a Lawyer that works tirelessly for you fighting to win your case. Experience winning cases for people that have been seriously injured through the negligence of others is a must.

Someone whose practice focuses on personal injury law develops an insight into the court rules, the laws of the state and even judges that handle serious or complex personal injury cases. The negotiating strategies, courtroom know-how, and other skills required of an attorney pursuing a claim for compensation on behalf of an accident victim can only be developed through day-to-day handling of personal injury cases.

You should also inquire about the types of personal injury cases handled by the attorney. Personal injury cases arise from many different types of occurrences, including:

• Bicycle accidents

• Construction accidents

• Car accidents

• Drunk driving accidents

• Distracted driving accidents

• Fires and explosions

• Dog bites

• Medical malpractice

• Product liability

• Truck accidents

• Slip-and-fall accidents

• Hit-and-run accidents

It is better to have an attorney representing you who has the first-hand experience handling the type of case that caused you to be injured.

What percentage of cases handled by the lawyer go to trial?

Under ten percent of civil cases, including personal injury claims actually go into the courtroom for a trial. Most cases that are noncriminal end by settlement or negotiations by the attorneys for each of the sides. It is not unusual for a lawyer to have a high percentage of cases resolved through a settlement. But many of these lawyers have little courtroom experience which is far different than two lawyers negotiating. You may wish to avoid a lawyer who never goes to trial and only closes cases through settlements. Attorneys with trial experience and a reputation for being ready to take a case to trial in order to win may receive higher offers to settle from insurance companies.

Will the lawyer you interview be the one in charge of your case?

Ask the lawyer that you speak with if they will be the lawyer that will work on your case. It is not uncommon for large personal injury firms to have teams of attorneys and paralegals working on cases handled by the office. Ask to meet with the attorney who will have primary responsibility for representing you in negotiations and when the case goes to court.

What is the fee charged by the lawyer, and how does it get paid?

A personal injury lawyer Philadelphia PA may not even charge a fee but to keep it economical for clients they work on a contingency basis, meaning they only get paid if they win. The fee payable to the attorney is calculated as a percentage of the amount recovered on behalf of the client through settlement or verdict after trial. Ask to see a copy of the contingency fee agreement used by the attorney.

Ask the attorney to explain how the firm handles being reimbursed for the expenses incurred in pursuing your claim for damages. Some of the expenses related to a typical personal injury case include:

• Court filing fees

• Deposition transcripts

• Expert witnesses

• Medical records

• Investigators

Ask the attorney to go over the expenses anticipated to be incurred in your case and the extent to which you will be responsible for paying them.

Speak with an attorney, not just a legal staffer or paralegal. Only a knowledgable experienced attorney can win your case.

