Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley Celebrates Senior Independence by Honoring Veterans Through Compassionate Care

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans gather to celebrate freedom and independence this July, Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley proudly honors the men and women who made that freedom possible: our veterans.

For nearly two decades, Care to Stay Home has provided award-winning, personalized in-home care services to individuals in need, with a special focus on supporting veterans and their families. This Independence Day, the Spokane Valley team is taking the opportunity to recognize the courage and sacrifice of our local heroes, not just with words, but through compassionate, continuous care that respects their dignity and independence.

“Our veterans fought for our freedom, and now it’s our mission to help them maintain theirs at home,” says Rob Fraser, Owner of Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley. “We’re proud to serve those who served, providing everything from personal care and companionship to assistance with mobility, medication reminders, and support for chronic conditions.”

Veterans often face unique health challenges as they age, including mobility issues, chronic conditions, and emotional needs related to their service. Care to Stay Home provides personalized care plans that address these specific concerns, ensuring each veteran receives the respect, attention, and support they deserve in the comfort of home.

Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley works closely with the VA to ensure eligible veterans receive the benefits and care they deserve. Whether it’s helping a veteran stay independent at home, supporting a spouse, or coordinating with healthcare providers, the team is committed to making a meaningful difference every day.

Supporting Safety and Independence at Home This Summer

As temperatures rise, Care to Stay Home encourages families to remain mindful of the health and well-being of aging loved ones. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, limiting outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and finding cool indoor spaces are simple but important steps to help prevent heat-related illness. These precautions can go a long way in supporting the independence and comfort of seniors throughout the summer.

Every act of care—no matter how small—can make a big impact. Whether it’s helping with daily routines or simply offering a listening ear, Care to Stay Home is dedicated to improving quality of life and helping seniors age with dignity, purpose, and the support they need to thrive.

At Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley, we believe that honoring independence starts at home. For more information about their in-home care services or veteran-specific support programs, please visit http://www.spokanecaretostayhome.com or call (509) 340‑1359.

