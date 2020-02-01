L.A. Premiere of Zahra and the Oil Man Film at Pan African Festival

Her Hustle is Better Than Yours

L.A. Premiere of Zahra and the Oil Man, a Favorite of the African-American Film Festival Circuit and Nominee of Black Reel Award for Outstanding Short Film

Through the lens of Yucef Mayes, the delicate relationship between a father and his daughter is explored with refreshing honesty” — Cythnia Horner Right On Digital!

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- L.A. Premiere of Zahra and the Oil Man, a Favorite of the AfricanAmerican Film Festival Circuit and Nominee of Black Reel Awards for Outstanding Short FilmLOS ANGELES, CA — Critically acclaimed short film, Zahra and the Oil Man (ZAOM), will make its public screening at 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival at Cinemark 15 BHC 4020 Marlton Avenue Los Angeles, CA on Mon, Feb 17@11:20a; Wed, Feb 19@6:40p; Sun, Feb 23@4:30p. ZAOM is Nominated for Black Reel Awards for Outstanding Short Film, which will air on Feb. 6th livestreamed on BlogTalk Radio. http://blackreelawards.com/queen-is-king/ Directed by Yucef Mayes, ZAOM is a relevant and timely short film that explores the story of a father and daughter as they struggle to sell scented oils on the streets of Newark, New Jersey. “Through the lens of Yucef Mayes, the delicate relationship between a father and his daughter is explored with refreshing honesty,” said Cynthia Horner, founder of Right On! Digital.“The film beautifully juxtaposes tradition and modernity, complex masculine and feminine gender dynamics, and Christian/Muslim intersections in African-American urban enclaves. The sub-themes of entrepreneurship, community engagement, and self-actualization are equally provocative. I am particularly moved by how the film captures and reflects black independence and hustle muscle across generations,” said Dr. Lanisa Kitchiner, director of education and scholarly initiatives at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.ZAOM has premiered at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, in the “Emerging Directors Showcase” category. It has been the “Official Selection” of the Color of Conversation Film Festival in Denver, Colorado; and presented at the BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival in Massachusetts. Won Best Short Film at NewarkInternational Film Festival. Best Actor for Brian Dives (Oil Man) and Social ImpactAward from Kwanzaa Film Festival. Nominated for Best Short Film at Black and Latino Film Awards NYC 2019.ZAOM was one of the recipients of the Third Space Grants awarded by ExpressNewark in 2018. The Third Space Grants, aggregating more than $200,000, affordNewark artists the opportunity to pursue their work with the Rutgers University– Newark community at Express Newark. Accordingly, during the year 2019-2020, Mayes will partner with Truth, Racial Healing, Transformation Center to host six community grassroots screenings, each suited for a specific audience. This targeted outreach will lead to deeper and more meaningful impact.Individuals involved in the development of the film include Yucef Mayes(producer/writer/director), Aaron Melvin (writer/producer), Rodney Gilbert (producer), Kay the Kreator (director of photography/editor), Abdul Rahim (sound and lights engineer), Paulette Jones of Urban F.A.M.E. Media Group (producer), and Hakima Benjamin of Kennedy O Entertainment (producer).The cast includes Megan Hackett (Zahra), Brian Dives (Hafeez, the Oil Man), Saladine Stafford (Murad), and LJ Nelson (Makkai).ZAOM sponsors include Express Newark; Newark Arts; Yendor LLC; Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center; Shine Black Art & Film; Urban F.A.M.E. Media Group; and Kennedy O Entertainment.A trailer for the film is available for preview

