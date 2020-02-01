‘Dead Mom Disease’ Breathes Life Into Death

Lucy Layne’s memoir — “Dead Mom Disease” — contains a compilation of stories, memories, poems, and lessons that paint a picture of life after meeting death.

DETROIT, MI, US, February 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucy Layne ’s memoir — “ Dead Mom Disease ” — contains a compilation of stories, memories, poems, and lessons that paint a picture of her childhood, of what it was like when her mom was dying, and of her life after meeting death.“Even though I don’t think you can ever truly find the perfect words to describe what it feels like to lose someone — anyone … not just your mom, but especially your mom — I tried,” Layne said. “I tried because I think it’s important for us to be more accepting of people who are grieving. We try so hard to make people feel better, when all they need sometimes is permission to feel sad or mad or lost or whatever emotion they are working through. People are too afraid of the dark.”With a five-star rating, one reviewer deemed it “a voice for the voiceless.” He went on to say that it was bold, honest, and unapologetic.“Lucy Layne breathes life into the spectrum of emotions too frequently suffocated by death,” he said. “Through her journey’s ups and downs, her no-holds-barred perspective will have you laughing and sobbing within the same chapter. Once you pick it up, you won’t put it down until you reach the back cover.”“Dead Mom Disease” is available for sale on Amazon as well as in store at Caveman&Pip (Oxford) and the Lawrence Street Gallery (Ferndale).Follow Layne on Facebook or Instagram — @iamlucylayne, or visit www.iamlucylayne.com for information regarding future author events and book signings.ABOUT LUCY LAYNELucy is a lover of vacation, New York, R.E.M., bananas and banana-flavored things, a cool breeze, Christmas lights (any time of year), the water, the land, and the sky. But mostly, she's a lover of words and the amazing things you can do with them.



