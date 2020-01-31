THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 1:30 p.m. in Pro Forma session. No votes are expected. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Following one-minute speeches, the House will recess to allow for a security sweep of the House Chamber prior to the President’s State of the Union address. The House will meet again at approximately 8:35 p.m. in a joint session with the Senate for the purposes of receiving an address from the President of the United States. Members are requested to be on the Floor and seated no later than 8:25 p.m. **Members are advised that no votes are expected in the House on Tuesday. First votes of the week are expected on Wednesday, February 5th at approximately 4:45 p.m. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Suspensions (19 bills) H.R. 4305 – PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act (Rep. Stivers – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4044 – Protect and Restore America’s Estuaries Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 1132 – San Francisco Bay Restoration Program, as amended (Rep. Speier – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 2247 – PUGET SOS Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 1620 – Chesapeake Bay Program Reauthorization Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 4031 – Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019 (Rep. Joyce – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 4275 – To amend the Federal Water Pollution Control Act to reauthorize the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Restoration Program, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Graves (LA) – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 2382 – USPS Fairness Act (Rep. DeFazio – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3830 – Taxpayer Right-to-Know Act, as amended (Rep. Walberg – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3941 – FedRAMP Authorization Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) S. 375 – Payment Information Integrity Act of 2019 (Sen. Carper – Oversight and Reform) S. 394 – Presidential Transition Act Enhancement Act of 2019 (Sen. Johnson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5214 – Representative Payee Fraud Protection Act of 2019 (Rep. Tlaib – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3976 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 12711 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Michigan, as the "Aretha Franklin Post Office Building" (Rep. Lawrence – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4794 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 8320 13th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, as the "Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini Post Office Building" (Rep. Rose – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4981 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2505 Derita Avenue in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the "Julius L. Chambers Civil Rights Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Adams – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5037 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3703 North Main Street in Farmville, North Carolina, as the "Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office" (Rep. Murphy (NC) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3317 – To permit the Scipio A. Jones Post Office in Little Rock, Arkansas, to accept and display a portrait of Scipio A. Jones, and for other purposes (Rep. Hill – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4279 - To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 445 Main Street in Laceyville, Pennsylvania, as the "Melinda Gene Piccotti Post Office" (Rep. Keller – Oversight and Reform) THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. H.R. 2474 – Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 5687 – Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) Legislation Related to the Administration’s Proposed Guidance on Medicaid Funding