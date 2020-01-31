House Democrats Take Action to Reassert Congress’s Authority on Matters of War and Peace

Message from the MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House took action to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority on matters of war. Following passage of a war powers resolution earlier this month, the House passed Rep. Barbara Lee’s amendment to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of force in Iraq, which was intended to enable the removal of Saddam Hussein, but is still used today to justify the use of American military force in Iraq against Iran. The House also passed Rep. Ro Khanna’s amendment to prohibit the use of federal funds for military action in or against Iran absent Congressional authorization. Iran is a dangerous enemy of freedom and a sponsor of terror, but President Trump does not have a unilateral authority to take our country into war against Iran. He must work with Congress to address this threat.

Like most Americans, I continue to monitor the impeachment trial in the Senate and am urging Senators to remember their sworn oath to do “impartial justice.” Damning new information from President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton corroborate the direct and overwhelming evidence we’ve already seen: the President abused the power of his office and linked critical military assistance to Ukraine to his demand for an investigation for his own political benefit. Americans know that a full and fair trial includes hearing witnesses and seeing evidence. In fact, over 70% percent of Americans want to hear from witnesses. When Senators vote this evening on whether or not to do so, they will be making a choice: uphold the Constitution and their oath or be complicit in a sham trial.

Next week, the House will continue to make progress for the people. I look forward to bringing the PRO Act to the House Floor to protect the right to organize and bargain collectively. We will also vote on funding legislation to respond to the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico and ensure our fellow Americans have the resources to recover and rebuild. And in light of President Trump's new Medicaid block grant plan, the House will vote on a resolution to disapprove of his proposed cuts to Medicaid. This latest proposal is yet another attempt to reduce access to health care and prescription drugs, and House Democrats will voice our strong opposition to it on the House Floor. Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

