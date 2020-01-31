Hoyer Statement on the President Expanding the Travel Ban

“The expansion of President Trump’s illegal Muslim ban will only further endanger our country and erode our standing and leadership in the world. Democrats will continue to oppose bans that are a recruiting tool for terrorists and are antithetical to the values of our country. The President’s assault on legal immigration from non-white countries demonstrates the malign influence of Stephen Miller and other Administration officials who espouse beliefs in lockstep with white nationalists and the Alt-Right. This new move particularly disadvantages American diplomacy and business interests in Africa, a region increasingly under the influence of China where we cannot afford to alienate emerging economies. Make no mistake: this policy will continue to harm America and put our people and economy at risk. I will continue working with the House Judiciary Committee to advance Rep. Chu’s legislation to repeal this harmful, discriminatory ban.”