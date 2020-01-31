Hoyer Statement on Republican Senators’ Rejection of a Fair Impeachment Trial

“A trial cannot be fair if witnesses are prohibited from being heard. Senators cannot be faithful to their oaths of impartiality if they conspire with the President to prevent the testimony of witnesses with damning information against his case. Since the House voted to impeach the President, the public has learned that former Ambassador John Bolton was in the room and heard the President admit first-hand that the hold on military aid to Ukraine was directly tied to an announcement of a bogus investigation against his political opponent. Republican Senators have now rejected a fair trial with witness testimony and with key documents, leaving the American people with no doubt that the impeachment trial held in the Republican-led Senate was a sham. That will be the legacy of every Senator who voted against hearing witnesses.”