There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,286 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer, Pelosi Announce Vote on Trump Administration's Medicaid Block Grant Plan Next Week

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following joint statement announcing a vote on a resolution to disapprove of the Trump Administration’s proposed Medicaid block grant plan next Thursday, February 6:

“On Thursday, the House will consider a resolution to disapprove of President Trump’s proposed cuts to Medicaid services through his new illegal block-grant scheme. Congress has a responsibility to protect Medicaid beneficiaries from the harm that would be caused by this new guidance. The goal of this new waiver is clear: reduce access to health care for millions of low-income Americans, including access to affordable prescription drugs. The Democratic-led House will not allow this challenge to health care access in our country to go unanswered.”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.