Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Offers Opportunities to Own Quality Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Offers Opportunities to Own Quality Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz VehiclesDrivers looking for a deal on quality Certified Pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles can find a variety of models to choose from at Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s two Mercedes-Benz dealership locations; one in Encino and one in Santa Clarita.For decades Mercedes-Benz has offered drivers the ultimate in prestige and luxury. While these vehicles are highly desirable, not everyone’s budget is ready for the price of a new Mercedes. And there is always the desire to try and find a better price. For these reasons, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealerships sell Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Car shoppers who desire the performance, elegance and prestige of this iconic brand, can have it all in a late model Mercedes-Benz from a Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Mercedes-Benz dealership, at an attractive low price.Drivers can discover all the benefits of buying a CPO Mercedes-Benz:● 165 point inspection - Exterior complete examination, plus review of windows and tires to ensure they are Mercedes-Benz approved; Interior: complete analysis of all functions, materials and features.● Warranty - What remains (if any) on the original 4 year/50,000 mile limited warranty, and an additional CPO 1 year/100,000 total vehicle accumulated miles limited warranty (this CPO limited warranty can be extended for up to two additional years/125,000 total vehicle accumulated miles). See dealer for a copy of the limited warrranty.● 24 hour Roadside Assistance - Get help when needed for tire changes, fuel and more, plus get help with trip routing and technical assistance.● Exchange CPO Mercedes-Benz within 7 Days or 500 miles - Owner can exchange a Mercedes-Benz CPO vehicle within this stated time/mileage if dissatisfied. The exchange can be of the same or greater value (owner to pay the difference in cost).● Nationwide Dealer Support - Any Mercedes-Benz dealer nationwide will honor the Mercedes-Benz CPO Limited Warranty or Extended CPO Limited Warranty.In addition to all of the above benefits, shoppers can access CarFax reports on the CPO Mercedes-Benz cars in the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group inventory. Some of the vehicles are one-owner cars, and come with CarFax One-Owner Reports. Another advantage to shopping with Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealerships for a CPO Mercedes is that shoppers who begin their search on the dealer’s website can request a special price quote by email.Two Convenient Dealership Locations Near Los AngelesTrophy Automotive Dealer Group invites Mercedes-Benz shoppers to its two convenient locations; Mercedes-Benz of Encino located at 16721 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA; and Mercedes-Benz of Valencia, 23355 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA. Each dealership offers a friendly and knowledgeable team to introduce people to its Mercedes-Benz CPO models. With a continuously updated inventory, shoppers can rely on Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealerships for the very best selection of CPO Mercedes vehicles in the Los Angeles area.For more information on purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz from Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealerships, please contact:Andy Malekiandy.maleki@tadg.us(747) 231-5700About Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupTrophy Automotive Dealer Group is a leading automotive dealer group in the US and has become a benchmark for financial performance, customer satisfaction and innovative digital and mobility solutions, basing its business on excellent customer service for the complete sales and after-sales experience. With six dealer locations in and around Los Angeles, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group offers the ultimate selection of new, used and pre-owned vehicles, featuring Nissan, Kia and Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks.



